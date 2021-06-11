Our politicians and leaders have time and again exhibited their lack of understanding and insensitivity towards the criminal act of rape. From sexist to regressive statements and reasons, we've heard it all.

And this doesn't stop. Because recently a member of the UP State Women’s Commission said that girls should not be given mobile phones as it leads to rapes.

BIZARRE comment by Meena Kumari, a member of the UP Women Commission.



“Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk to boys and later elope with them.”@NCWIndia @sharmarekha ji, do you approve of this statement? pic.twitter.com/HrSICrGL0l — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 10, 2021

The woman in the video Meena Kumari, was answering a reporter's question on the alleged increase in number of rape cases in UP. It's sad to see such remarks coming from a woman.

Her nonsensical comments have enraged people on Twitter. They are demanding her removal from the women commission.

These women commissions should be disbanded. They have the most regressive members including the NCW — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 10, 2021

So according to her don't give men eyes , they look at women and then rape happens 🙄🤔 https://t.co/MbJXc6g6ko — দিব্যেন্দু দাস (@flywiththelove) June 10, 2021

This is the state of people in this country.



Firstly, she is a woman and secondly she is a member of Women commission.



Jab yahan se misogyny nhi gyi to ghanta aam logo k andar se jaayegi??? https://t.co/Z8O7CMp0Dc — Pedrismo 🇵🇸 (@spanishdotcom) June 10, 2021

It’s 2021 & A UP Women Commission Member Blames “Girls With Mobile Phones” For Rape Cases via #MeenaKumari https://t.co/wOpGArNSwt — Prof. Bholanath Dutta 🇮🇳 , IAF Veteran (@BholanathDutta) June 10, 2021

Educate? Sensitise?

They are into this madness by their choice. Ironically, they don't want others, especially women, to assert their right to choose their own lifestyle. — Raunak Kaushik (@Raunakkaushik3) June 10, 2021

So, mobile phones seem to be the culprit - such a simple solution offered by this lady official & people break their heads over such issues 😑

Progressively, Regressive - should we say ? 🤨

Telecom Co.s may now have to watch out for new trends 😉@Swamy39 @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/oVfNsHxWmH — MissterP (@pramod1409) June 10, 2021

This Women Commission has transpired to just another political wing of the ruling party, and that's irrespective of state. — Common Man Koushik (@kousiksengupta) June 10, 2021

What women want is equality & the rights promised to us in Constitution and what women get in return is a Women’s Commission with regressive mindset that DOES NOT believe in equality or Constitution. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) June 10, 2021

This continued deep-rooted misogynistic thought without filter is deeply disconcerting! It is not about "why not deprive boys of phones so that they will not talk to girls and elope!!!" It is about sheer ignorance of basic rights and needs! Wake up India!@NCWIndia @sharmarekha https://t.co/aSR2glmbbQ — N S Nappinai - Cyber Saathi© (@NSNappinai) June 11, 2021

Brb gonna chuck my phone into the Gomti https://t.co/quFJ7HWxEy — Himani Srivastava (@Himesea) June 10, 2021

She must resign , women commission had to have more sensitive and rational members ,when talking about crime against women.

This is unacceptable what she said. https://t.co/8HW9i7zuC2 — Pranav Arora (@PranavAroraa) June 10, 2021

Slow claps for her. Is she really looking for the welfare of women? Imagining the plight of girls in UP, so if u r molested it is bcoz u talk on phone alot. @myogiadityanath @narendramodi @MahuaMoitra #NariShakti4NewIndia https://t.co/rtPAOsHYgF — Bhanu Sahni (@BhanuSahni2) June 10, 2021

Why are these idiots made member of such committees. An entrance examination should be conducted on Women Studies before they get in https://t.co/OuZmpRmnSX — Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) June 10, 2021

The comment isn't surprising... What's surprising is, UP has a Women Commission🙄🙄 https://t.co/lUMucf3u7c — Sanjana Sen (@sanjanasen26) June 10, 2021

If aurat hi aurat ki dushman hai had a face https://t.co/DvYYV2dRCl — Jo (@1joshika) June 10, 2021

In response to a Question abt rising rape cases, Meena Kumari, Member, UP Women Commission said:



“Girls should not be given mobile phones. They talk on phone & later elope for marriage"



So after Chowmein, jeans, now mobile phones r responsible for rape.pic.twitter.com/Kk6Xd5oyOO — SantoshKumarDwivedi (@SantoshKumarDw5) June 10, 2021

The women's commission in Uttar Pradesh is now attributing the cause of rapes to women having access to cell phones.

It is sadly common for motormouth politicians to say this, but this mindset creeping into institutions such as these is disturbing. — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) June 10, 2021

Literally used to hear this when I travelled by bus across UP; constant complaints about how having mobiles were ruining girls: literal phrase used was “they will take flight like pigeons once they have a phone” 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7OBSTbjsfo — Conrad Barwa (@ConradkBarwa) June 10, 2021

Beautiful. We're ALWAYS trying to get women to do things so men won't violate them.

Won't talk to boys on the phone starting today, let's see what changes. https://t.co/1cZPP7RxwJ — Tanvi Vij (@tanvivij92) June 10, 2021

When TOI reached out to Anju Chaudhary, Vice Chairperson of the state women commission, she said that the commission doesn't support her statement and she was wrong. Clarifying her statement, Meena Kumari said that she was trying to say that women in village do not know how to use mobile phones properly and befriend strangers online.

All this cover up doesn't make much sense because the harm has already been done. What I don't understand is till when are we going to blame women for everything.