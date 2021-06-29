Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine was given a standing ovation at Wimbledon today. For the uninitiated, this is the same vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca) that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. 

Gilbert was among a number of 'inspirational individuals' invited to watch the first day's play from the royal box.  According to Sky Sports, the All England Club said that as a 'Thank You', it was providing 100 Centre Court and Court One tickets to members of the NHS, Transport for London among other groups. 

Twitter has also been applauding the gesture. 

It's really important that we celebrate scientists who risked their lives to make these vaccines that are saving us. And it's so much more awesome that it's a woman who's become the face of this. 