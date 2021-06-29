Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine was given a standing ovation at Wimbledon today. For the uninitiated, this is the same vaccine (Oxford-AstraZeneca) that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...



A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Gilbert was among a number of 'inspirational individuals' invited to watch the first day's play from the royal box. According to Sky Sports, the All England Club said that as a 'Thank You', it was providing 100 Centre Court and Court One tickets to members of the NHS, Transport for London among other groups.

Twitter has also been applauding the gesture.

Dame Sarah Catherine Gilbert, researcher and part of the Astrazeneca development team getting a standing ovation @ Wimbledon. What a beautiful thing! — Mariana Marchioni (@marimarchioni) June 29, 2021

What an amazing moment at @Wimbledon recognising the “important work” done by key workers, including Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.#COVID19 #WomenInSTEM https://t.co/UC8RmiWKVJ — GEARING-Roles (@GearingRoles) June 29, 2021

Just had a cry watching the crowd at Wimbledon applaud Dame Sarah Gilbert. How fortunate we are to have such brilliant scientists in the world. — Jen (@Jen04) June 29, 2021

The moment AstraZeneca co creator Dame Sarah Gilbert received a standing ovation at Wimbledon is so moving.

Nice to think how many boys & girls it will inspire, seeing science heroes appreciated in such a public way.https://t.co/JkeSaruAiK — Angela Priestley (@angelapriestley) June 29, 2021

Seeing the standing ovation the AZ vaccine inventor Dame Sarah Gilbert got at Wimbledon made me well up 🥺 We have all been impacted by Covid and we should show more gratitude for the amazing things people have done to help — N a t a l i e (@NataliePonders) June 29, 2021

The most well-deserved standing ovation for the work of Dame Sarah Gilbert and team on developing the AstraZeneca vaccine 👏🏼 life returning to normal to a well-vaccinated UK! 🥲 I can’t wait for this here in Australia. #WomenInSTEM https://t.co/CfrxcgjFJM — Stephanie Wheeler (@s_wheeler_) June 29, 2021

It's really important that we celebrate scientists who risked their lives to make these vaccines that are saving us. And it's so much more awesome that it's a woman who's become the face of this.