In a shocking incident, the current Mrs. World Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka, roughly took the crown off of the new Mrs. Sri Lanka winner, Pushpika De Silva's head, claiming that the latter is divorced.

Before taking the drastic step, she said:

There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.

'Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty queen injured after her crown was seized by a rival seeking her disqualification https://t.co/vpttC7pkYL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2021

The winner, Pushpika was visibly taken aback and did not know how to react. Meanwhile, the runner-up couldn't hold back her tears.

Now, while everything the ex-winner's did was questionable, the biggest let-down was the fact that she did not know that Pushpika wasn't divorced, but separated.

#MrsSriLanka 👸 - Pushpika Sandamai has reportedly lodged a complaint at Cinnamon Garden police regarding last night #MrsSriLanka incident - Reports Hiru News #LKA #SriLanka https://t.co/IIMA12ztU7 — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) April 5, 2021

The same was told by her in a Facebook post:

This is a historical moment for me as a single woman...I'm not divorced.

She also said that she was the brutal snatching of the crown had left her with literal scars and that she will take legal actions against Caroline regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the contest organisers have assured Pushpika that the crown is hers and have expressed regret over Caroline's behaviour, which is being investigated by the police.