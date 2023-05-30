Alopecia, in layman’s term, means hair loss. It is a hair condition in which your immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss in patches. Now, there are a number of possible reasons that could lead to hair loss like hormone replacement therapy, steroids and acne medication, to name a few. So, if you are suffering from alopecia and are looking for ways to deal with it, we have something for you. Here are 12 natural remedies that will help in boosting hair growth and strengthening hair follicles.

1. Onion

Onion contains sulfur which stimulates growth of new hair and aides in fighting free radicals that can cause damage. It also improves circulation of blood in the scalp. Click here to see what you need to do.

2. Coconut oil

Nutrients like vitamin E, K and iron present in coconut oil is great for treating alopecia as it stimulates hair growth and re-growth. Simply massage it on to your hair and scalp and leave it on overnight.

3. Honey

Slather some honey on your scalp to treat alopecia to clean away impurities that could be clogging your hair follicles. It also aides in strengthening hair and boosting hair growth.

4. Garlic

Garlic is loaded with essential minerals like sulfur, zinc and calcium that promotes growth of hair and aide in treating alopecia. It also improves circulation of blood in your scalp, boosts collagen production and cleanses hair follicles. Click here to know what you need to do.

5. Eggs

Eggs contain folate, biotin, vitamin A and D that not only is good for treating alopecia but also is also good for boosting growth of hair faster. It deeply nourishes the hair from within. Click here to know what you need to do.

6. Lavender oil

Massage your hair and scalp with lavender essential oil as it induces hair growth and strengthens hair follicles.

7. Fenugreek

Hair loss majorly happens due to the synthesis of dihydrotestosterone and fenugreek is a strong blocker of this synthesis. It promotes hair growth and it is an effective home remedy for those suffering from androgenetic alopecia. Click here to know what you need to do.

8. Aloe vera gel

Massage aloe vera gel on to your hair and scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off. Aloe vera gel acts as a stimulant that increases blood circulation in your scalp and is effective in treating alopecia.

9. Green tea

Catechins, saponins and antioxidants found in green tea aide in stimulating hair follicles on your scalp and promoting new hair growth. It also helps in getting rid of free radicals that cause hair loss. Click here to know what you need to do.

10. Licorice root

Amino acids and polysaccharides present in Licorice root is great for treating alopecia as it helps your scalp to absorb more nutrents by opening up pores, which in turn, helps in nourishing your hair follicles and promoting hair growth. Click here to know what you need to do.

11. Chinese hibiscus

This is one of the most miraculous home remedies when it comes to treating alopecia. Vitamin C present in this herbal flower boosts collagen production which is responsible for boosting the growth of hair follicles. Click here to see what you need to do.

12. Curry leaves

Essential nutrients present in curry leaves aide in preventing hair fall, stimulating re-growth of hair follicles and help in avoiding pre-maturing graying of hair.

These home remedies will certainly help in treating alopecia to a great extent.