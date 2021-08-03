The Tokyo Olympics are giving the world one inspirational story after another, showing us what grit and glory is all about. Another instance of this was seen when Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won a gold in the 5,000m on Monday.

The runner tripped and fell during the 1,500-meter race but got back up almost immediately and surpassed her peers in 4 minutes and 5.17 seconds.

Apparently, as Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok fell in front of her, it caused her to fall as well. Sifan Hassan's turnaround time was remarkable, so much so, she won the race and qualified for the semi-finals!

People were beyond thrilled seeing this win.

My heart skipped two beats literally. Well done Sifan. I love the fight between Sifan and Kipyegon. — Irene Kamso (@Irenekamso) August 2, 2021

Falling on the last lap of a 1500 is only a problem if your name isn’t Sifan Hassan — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) August 2, 2021

Runner trips in the Women’s 1500m, gets up, and still wins! Very mentally tough Sifan Hassan qualifies for the semi-finals👍 pic.twitter.com/TfYofznlWQ — ✨Sk Boz✨ (@skkboz) August 2, 2021

This is an incredible recovery by the #Netherlands’ Sifan #Hassan who fell down with a lap to go in the 1500m, got up, and won her heat.



https://t.co/oA1OFFeAct — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) August 2, 2021

Not your typical Monday for @SifanHassan:



- Fell during the 1500m heats.

- Got up and won the race.

- Entered the 5000m final.

- Secured #NED's first #Athletics gold since 1992. pic.twitter.com/8rJQhtcRI8 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

Dutch star Sifan Hassan (who is attempting to win gold in the 1,500, 5K and 10K) falls just before the bell in the first round of the women’s 1,500m.



BUT…she gets back up and wins her heat in 4:05.17.



WHAT?! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/riUa5sjZxJ — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 2, 2021

@tunkuv 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽bravo. Lesson for all of our life. She like war horse😍😍 — d is my name (@dismyname10) August 2, 2021

Good come back🔝 — Angela Minnefield✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱🏃‍♀️🚴‍♀️ (@HappyRunner33) August 2, 2021

Don't give up. Amazing comeback Sifani Hassan 🔥 — Navhin (@Navhinx__) August 2, 2021

Crazy lady 😂 she a beast tho 💪🏾 — Rayban™ (@rayjwillz) August 2, 2021

Sifan Hassan falls in the 1500m, gets up, and still wins! ENERGY!! rooting for her for the finals pic.twitter.com/o0mKU9HpfA — rural burgir (@ruralburgir) August 2, 2021

Sifan Hassan is....ready.



I've never seen anything as impressive as that in a 1500 heat. Falls with 380 to go, rolls, loses 25-30 metres, gets up, still wins. — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) August 2, 2021

In life, fall and recover like Sifan Hassan 😍🙏🏾💪🏿

https://t.co/JLpVinFIdJ — Kiza Magendane (@kizamag) August 2, 2021

@SifanHassan you are a living inspiration of not giving up … well deserved gold and a global applaud 👏🏻and recognition #Olympics2020 #resilience #legend #Netherlands https://t.co/kRw9dmBBLj — Hussam Kayyal حسام كيال (@hkayyal) August 2, 2021

Superwoman, is that you?