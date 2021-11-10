Malala Yousafzai, the 24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women's rights activist, stunned the world yesterday night when she shared online the photos of her wedding at her home in the United Kingdom.

She married Asser Malik, and the two celebrated a small nikah (Islamic marriage ceremony) with their families at their house in Birmingham.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Malala tweeted four photos from the nikah ceremony, in which she was photographed with her husband Asser, parents Ziauddin and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

As per a a source, the nikah images were taken by Malin Fezehai, a photographer and visual journalist friend of hers.