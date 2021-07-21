2021 and we are still talking about this. Sexism. 


Recently, a women’s beach handball team was fined after the players wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Norway’s women’s beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros (approximately ₹1.3 lakhs) by the European Handball Federation for declining to play in bikini bottoms during a game.

While male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts that are four inches above their knees, The International Handball Federation requires female athletes to wear bikini bottoms ‘with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg’. The sides of the bikini bottoms must be no more than four inches. 

Jessica Rockstroh, a spokesperson for The International Handball Federation, said that she did not know the reason for the rules and they are looking into it internally.

Source: IHF

Abid Raja, Norway’s Minister for Culture and Sports, tweeted that it’s completely ridiculous and how their attitude needs to be changed.

Lene Westgaard-Halle, a Norwegian politician, criticized The International Handball Federation for the forced bikini rule.

As soon as this news went viral, the handball team received massive support across social media.

What an unreasonable rule, right?