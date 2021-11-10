When it comes to Indian businesses, Nykaa is definitely one of the most innovative companies to have been started. Because, a couple of years ago, who would have thought that we'd be buying makeup online? Well, we can thank Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, for this fantastic idea.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, she has become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire. And is now worth $ 6.5 billion. Yup, you heard me! The entrepreneur is an IIM Ahmedabad pass out and was the former Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Capital Company before she decided to start her own business at the age of 50. Of course, that didn't come as smoothly as we might think. Not many investors understood the vision she had.

I hate being counted as a woman entrepreneur. We need to break stereotypes, including gender stereotypes.

And she had two incentives behind making this career switch. One, how much she loved makeup and two, the curiosity she had towards online marketing. And, her perspective on the role of makeup in women's lives is definitely noteworthy.

Our message to women has been that the spotlight of her life should be on herself. You are important in your story and should feel no guilt at being center stage.

- Falguni Nayar told Bloomberg

I guess a lot of the great business acumen can be attributed to the fact that Nayar grew up with a solid idol, her father, a Gujarati businessman. And she's definitely admitted to being gifted at understanding entrepreneurship because of her Gujarati heritage, too!

But also, it's commendable the way she's been always been able to think on her feet every time the situation called for it. And a sign of an excellent business person. For instance, when the registration requirements changed for international brands to import their products to India, Nykaa came out with its own nail paints, and then, an entire line of in-house products. Just how smart was that move?

The fact that she took the risk of starting a business much later in life, is inspirational. Falguni Nayar has proved that marriage, having children or age don't have to be roadblocks for women.