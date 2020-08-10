New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is definitely a crowd favourite after the way she dealt with the COVID-19 crisis in her country. 

Jacinda was recently spotted visiting a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland to gain blessings, where she enjoyed the parshad thali - complete with chhole, puri and dal. Hinduism is the second-largest religion in New Zealand so it comes as no surprise that the PM is familiar with the environment. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Images from her visit are going viral on Twitter as people applaud her for her inclusive gesture. 

Recently, New Zealand celebrated 100 days free of COVID-19, which has only increased Jacinda Ardern's approval ratings for the next election on September 19. 