New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is definitely a crowd favourite after the way she dealt with the COVID-19 crisis in her country.

Jacinda was recently spotted visiting a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland to gain blessings, where she enjoyed the parshad thali - complete with chhole, puri and dal. Hinduism is the second-largest religion in New Zealand so it comes as no surprise that the PM is familiar with the environment.

Images from her visit are going viral on Twitter as people applaud her for her inclusive gesture.

Prime Minister of New Zealand @jacindaardern visited Radha Krishna Hindu Temple on Aug 6. Indian envoy @MukteshPardeshi was also present on the occasion. She had an Indian vegetarian meal of Puri, Chhole & Dal. 5% Indians in NZ presently and Hindi is 4th largest spoken language. pic.twitter.com/WTccz4LlLd — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 8, 2020

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

Recently, New Zealand celebrated 100 days free of COVID-19, which has only increased Jacinda Ardern's approval ratings for the next election on September 19.