Sometimes our grandparents surprise us. By their open-mindedness or just their pure sense of humour, and those memories stay with us forever.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Aishwarya Mohanraj recalled her favourite moments with her nani back in this poetry session from 2017. From adding salt to desserts to talking about pre-marital sex, we love how precious these moments are.

After her husband left her, she started her own lab and raised her two daughters beautifully. A badass woman who wasn't afraid of the stereotypes.

She never spoke ill of marriage, Aishwarya's beautiful portrayal of her witty grandma is a delight to watch.

Aishwarya also spoke of how her nani had diabetes and Parkinson's, but she never lost her amazing sense of humour. From bickering with the help to discussing homosexuality with her, Aishwarya makes us smile with her nostalgic video.

Watch the full video here:

Women who broke stereotypes and won, are our favourite.