In every sense of the word, this is an Olympics unlike any other. 

The Olympics in Tokyo has offered us some iconic moments that fans will remember for years to come.

Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina competed in her eighth Olympic Games this week. After competing in what she claimed would be her final Olympics, the 46-year-old earned a standing ovation.

Chusovitina, teary-eyed and waving to the small crowd, was captured at her most emotional moment. She made her Olympic debut in 1992 as a Soviet Union athlete.

And when the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, she vowed to wait it out so she could participate and retire after the Tokyo Olympics. 

I want to compete in Tokyo and retire. I am taking it step-by-step to see how far physically my body will take me... Of course I want to do more, otherwise I would not be training.

Chusovitina competed with 2 vaults during the qualifying gymnastics round in Tokyo scored an average score of 14.166. While the score was not high enough for her to move forward, her performance received a standing ovation.

Throughout her successful career, she has won 11 world medals.

Chusovitina has become a global fan favourite owing to her longevity and enthusiasm in a sport that has historically been dominated by youngsters. 

Oksana Chusovitina in 1992

Five-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina (Germany)

Indeed, age is just a number! 