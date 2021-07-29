In every sense of the word, this is an Olympics unlike any other.

The Olympics in Tokyo has offered us some iconic moments that fans will remember for years to come.

Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina competed in her eighth Olympic Games this week. After competing in what she claimed would be her final Olympics, the 46-year-old earned a standing ovation.

Chusovitina, teary-eyed and waving to the small crowd, was captured at her most emotional moment. She made her Olympic debut in 1992 as a Soviet Union athlete.

And when the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, she vowed to wait it out so she could participate and retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

I want to compete in Tokyo and retire. I am taking it step-by-step to see how far physically my body will take me... Of course I want to do more, otherwise I would not be training.

Chusovitina competed with 2 vaults during the qualifying gymnastics round in Tokyo scored an average score of 14.166. While the score was not high enough for her to move forward, her performance received a standing ovation.

Throughout her successful career, she has won 11 world medals.

Standing ovation and not a dry eye in the house for the #ArtisticGymnastics legend Oksana Chusovitina 🇺🇿 as she takes her final @Olympics bow. The 46-year-old today became an 8⃣-time Olympian, competing on Vault for the last time at @Tokyo2020 ❤️#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/fjm3QNiK21 — FIG (@gymnastics) July 25, 2021

Chusovitina has become a global fan favourite owing to her longevity and enthusiasm in a sport that has historically been dominated by youngsters.

Unbelievable 46 years old good enough what a full if muscles lady so impressively me ! Wow jump off the wall for real good shape lady two thumps up way to go! — Brian Buono (@BrianBuono5) July 25, 2021

Thank you Queen Oksana, you held yourself with grace and dignity throughout your career. You will always remain a light of hope in this sport. — oriana sully (@oriana_sully) July 25, 2021

Thank you #OksanaChusovitina for your dedication to a life of pain and breath taking beauty. — NobodiesPatsy (@eTrix) July 26, 2021

Amazing woman. It is sad to know that she will not be in the next Olympics! Love the lady and hope you have a wonderful life ahead. — L J Cardin (@lincardin) July 27, 2021

I will always love you. I wish you the best retirement ever and never forget how inspirational you have been❤️ — Dr Louise Pemberton (@Louise_pem) July 25, 2021

Shout-out to #OksanaChusovitina, who at age 46 competes in her 8th Olympics as a gymnast. Her vault is quite amazing. Her still competing at this level is unbelievable. Respect where respect is due. — Claudia Defender of HBCUs Rankins (@STEMhasSoul) July 26, 2021

