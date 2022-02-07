One in five women across India suffer from PCOS - the hormonal imbalance that has made many a girl ugly cry in her pyjamas over losing her period. Yet there is an ignorance surrounding the condition and an overflow of bullshit advice.
Here are 5 struggles every PCOS survivor can relate to:
1. Endless Body Hair:
From your chin to your toe, there are random and unnecessary hair follicles crawling out of every inch of your body. However, hair is scare on the very spot you need it the most, your head. Daily shaving is extreme pain, so we suggest you own it!
PCOS mum shows off her body hair after husband urged her to stop shaving https://t.co/hZreC8Uwhw pic.twitter.com/yWvVdjuqTl— Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) February 4, 2019
2. Mood Swings:
Sudden hormonal fluctuations can often lead to hysteric outbursts of emotion that society is quick to dismiss as acting "crazy". Not to mention one of the top cures to the condition is birth control, widely known to instigate depressive episodes in women. So the next time you see a friend going through a tough time, shower her with empathy!
When my PCOS flare up nobody is safe and I apologize…. 😔 mood swings be on 10— Black 🖤🤎 (@Prettyblck3) February 5, 2022
The mood swings really can't keep calm🤦♀️#moodswings #Mentalhealth #Memes #funny pic.twitter.com/02DxbD4lw3— I am Ears (@Iamears2) February 7, 2022
i just hate how people around me do not understand how i feel, women with pcos are highly likely to have anxiety and depression THREE times higher than women without it and i often have mood swings and snap at people out of impulse and frustration++— aiko (@kasingkazing) August 17, 2020
I used to take bc for my PCOS and it makes me gain weight, gives me more mood swings than I already struggle with, makes me feel nauseous all the time and the sadness it causes is next level. I stopped and decided that it wasn’t worth it— material gworl (@richbadnets) September 2, 2020
3. Weight Gain
The unexpected weight gain is by far the worst part of PCOS - and with that comes the overwhelming burden to lose the weight. What people fail to understand is how difficult it is when your body is fighting against you.
PCOS weight gain stubborn bad bad! #PCOSTalkJa— Kim (@KimTerriRose) June 6, 2021
4. Unsolicited Advice
While there is no fixed cure to the condition, the world is not short of pseudo-experts who can vouch for their Ayurvedic diets and magic potions over actual medical advice.
5. The Elephant In The Room - Your Period
Your body and your period have a love hate relationship. While getting your period is pain enough, the loss of it is even worse.
alright PCOS this isn’t funny anymore.... where’s my period........— katsuki stan acct 💣💥 (@cucumberchanel) March 7, 2021
my anxiety brain: what if your preggo???!?!?!?! panic!! panic!!! panic!!!!!— Lexi (@bulletsjpeg) May 24, 2020
my PCOS: lol let’s make her wait extra long this time and then give her the period RIGHT after she takes a panic-induced pregnancy test. that’ll be so funny