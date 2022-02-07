One in five women across India suffer from PCOS - the hormonal imbalance that has made many a girl ugly cry in her pyjamas over losing her period. Yet there is an ignorance surrounding the condition and an overflow of bullshit advice.





While it's not fun to have your femininity stripped away, what's more appalling is the lack of conversation around the topic. For decades, women have learned to deal with the gynaecological condition on their own. It's high time we spark a conversation around the never-ending battle that slowly chips away on our body along with our self esteem.

Here are 5 struggles every PCOS survivor can relate to:

1. Endless Body Hair:

From your chin to your toe, there are random and unnecessary hair follicles crawling out of every inch of your body. However, hair is scare on the very spot you need it the most, your head. Daily shaving is extreme pain, so we suggest you own it!

PCOS mum shows off her body hair after husband urged her to stop shaving https://t.co/hZreC8Uwhw pic.twitter.com/yWvVdjuqTl — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) February 4, 2019

2. Mood Swings:

Sudden hormonal fluctuations can often lead to hysteric outbursts of emotion that society is quick to dismiss as acting "crazy". Not to mention one of the top cures to the condition is birth control, widely known to instigate depressive episodes in women. So the next time you see a friend going through a tough time, shower her with empathy!

When my PCOS flare up nobody is safe and I apologize…. 😔 mood swings be on 10 — Black 🖤🤎 (@Prettyblck3) February 5, 2022

i just hate how people around me do not understand how i feel, women with pcos are highly likely to have anxiety and depression THREE times higher than women without it and i often have mood swings and snap at people out of impulse and frustration++ — aiko (@kasingkazing) August 17, 2020

I used to take bc for my PCOS and it makes me gain weight, gives me more mood swings than I already struggle with, makes me feel nauseous all the time and the sadness it causes is next level. I stopped and decided that it wasn’t worth it — material gworl (@richbadnets) September 2, 2020

3. Weight Gain

The unexpected weight gain is by far the worst part of PCOS - and with that comes the overwhelming burden to lose the weight. What people fail to understand is how difficult it is when your body is fighting against you.

People don’t talk about PCOS weight gain enough for me — BINDII (@BINDII_) February 7, 2022

Pcos leads to weight gain and weight gain worsens pcos which leads to more weight gain and even worse pcos symptoms which leads to even more weight gain pic.twitter.com/tCe5lYQWx2 — City Aunt (@Keratile_) January 10, 2022

PCOS weight gain stubborn bad bad! #PCOSTalkJa — Kim (@KimTerriRose) June 6, 2021

Honestly one of the hardest parts of PCOS is the weight gain which people like to point out all the time. It’s hard to watch myself sometimes with the weight gain because I’m trying so hard but it’s just not budging 😔 — Danie🌻 (@Danie_mariek) October 30, 2021

4. Unsolicited Advice

While there is no fixed cure to the condition, the world is not short of pseudo-experts who can vouch for their Ayurvedic diets and magic potions over actual medical advice.

5. The Elephant In The Room - Your Period

Your body and your period have a love hate relationship. While getting your period is pain enough, the loss of it is even worse.

What's so funny is bc I have PCOS I hardly get my period so when I do it never fucking ends please kill me — 🔞💙Bunny Boo💙🔞 (@kitty_scratch12) March 10, 2021

alright PCOS this isn’t funny anymore.... where’s my period........ — katsuki stan acct 💣💥 (@cucumberchanel) March 7, 2021