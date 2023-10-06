It goes without saying that periods are a natural yet strong element of being a woman. Nevertheless, it becomes a little tough to navigate it, at times. From the moment we experience it for the first time to the several years that follow, we find out about multiple period-related products that make our lives easier and make us wonder why didn’t we know about them earlier.

In the list below, we have mentioned some period-related products that are absolutely life-changing. Let’s take a look!

1. Rash-Free Napkins

The biggest issue women deal with during their periods is rashes. It’s not just uncomfortable, but also leaves marks sometimes. However, there’s a solution to deal with this issue. Sirona’s Cottony Soft Rash Free Sanitary Pads have a comfortable cottony-soft top sheet. The pads are breathable and prevent rashes, itching and irritation.

2. Period Underwear

If you are someone who gets heavy periods and needs to change the tampons/pads almost every hour, period underwear is a great product for you. With built-in absorbent layers, these underwears eliminate the risk of overflowing and can replace traditional menstrual products like pads or tampons.

3. Cramp Relief Roll-On

There’s nothing worse than the excruciating cramps during periods – it constantly feels like someone jumping on our stomach and abdomen. Sirona’s Cramp Relief Roll-On is the perfect solution to deal with this pain as it’s made with all-natural products like lavender and clove oil. It’s also stain-free and leaves no stains.

4. Menstrual Cup

For the women who don’t like the hassle of changing the pads and constantly asking their friends to check for spots, this is a magical product. To be honest, I learned about menstrual cups quite recently, but I’m so glad I did. If you are also looking for a cup to start your new period journey, then Sirona’s Reusable Menstrual Cup is the perfect choice.

5. Reusable Heating Pads

Designed to provide comfort and relief from period pain, these heating pads are super effective and easy to use. These can be heated in the microwave for a quick few seconds and they provide comforting warmth during cramps. It’s really a game-changer!

6. Period Pain Relief Patches

These patches are live saviours and we mean it. After applying, the essential oils in the patch start releasing for the next 8-10 hours, giving long-lasting relief from pain. The best part about Sirona’s Period Pain Relief Patches is that it’s chemical-free and are enriched with the goodness of natural pain relievers like menthol and eucalyptus oil.

7. Period-Friendly Swimwear

Gone are the days when women couldn’t step in the pool on a summer afternoon because it was their ‘that time of the month’. Designed with built-in leak-proof protection, period-friendly swimwear allows women to enjoy water-related activities during their periods without fear.

8. Reusable Tampon Applicator

Unlike pads, tampons are leak-free. However, there are numerous women who face issues while using a tampon, including me. With Sirona’s Reusable Applicator For Tampons, one can easily insert a tampon without any inconvenience.

Ladies, it’s never too late to invest in these brilliant products!