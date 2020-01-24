It's the 21st century and yet, the birth of a girl child is not welcomed in India. Discrimination, humiliation, neglect and oppression become her way of living right from the day she arrives in this world.
In a country that celebrates patriarchy and discriminates on the basis of gender, girls, especially minors, are more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. It's not that our country doesn't have laws and policies. It's their poor implementation and practice that paints a sad reality.
