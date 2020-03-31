Netflix's latest desi stand-up special, Ladies Up has left some mixed reactions among the audience. But among the four ladies who participated in this special, one of them really stood out - Prashasti Singh.

Her 15 minutes set covered a lot of things. She started by teling people that even if you leave UP, UP never leaves you.

She then talked about the relationship between her supportive mother and Facebook. Well, we know how that turns out, don't we?

Finally, she narrated her dating app misadventures. Man, did she hit gold or what?

Her small town lingos and her dating woes sure did crack us up. You can catch her 15 minutes set along with three exceptional stand up comics on Netflix.

Watch the teaser here.