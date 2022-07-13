Bearing a child comes with its own set of very tremendous changes, and no matter the mental preparation, it is always challenging. So, when someone is pregnant, their focus should be on looking after themselves and not answer intrusive, offensive questions from people who do not take even a second to ask themselves if it's all right to put someone through discomfort.

Here is a list of 20 questions that pregnant people should never be asked, no matter the closeness of their relationship with the person asking them.

No one of these questions is made up. These are actual things child-bearers have been asked and we cannot begin to tell you how problematic all of it, is.

Some of the answers have been taken from Reddit threads, 1 and 2.

Creatives: Sawan Kumari.