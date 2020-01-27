Earlier today, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled the red-carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards in a head-turning, sparkly, ivory embellished gown.



PeeCee, who's usually known for taking risks with her bold red-carpet looks and making a statement has yet again managed to do so with her belly-button-revealing, plunging neckline.

PeeCee's jaw-dropping, vintage-inspired Ralph & Russo gown was a total stunner. I couldn't stop eyeing the details, sequin encrusted embellishments along with the flared kimono sleeves. Genius?

Embroidered at the train with a body-hugging hem, the gorgeous ensemble was adorned with ombre fringes which TBH, gave me major Gatsby vibes.



But, amidst all the glitz and glamour of her gown, the winner for me was the bold beaded plunging neckline, extending to her naval rift that made her look like a badass Greek goddess.

I mean can we please take a minute to acknowledge how effortlessly and gracefully, PeeCee carried the risque neckline? Now, she makes it look damn effortless but as a girl with a heavy rack, I'm telling you it's not as easy as she makes it look.

Not, only that in order to honour the legacy of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, she engraved his jersey number on her manicure:

Netizens have can't get enough of her bold studded ensemble:

If #PriyankaChopra’s #GRAMMYs outfit can start a conversation on realist depiction of women’s breast, it would be a win for her. We need women to be comfortable in their own skin and body and normalising sagging breast is key. — Amena (@Fashionopolis) January 27, 2020

Priyanka is paying homage to JLO's Iconic #GRAMMYs 2000 look. pic.twitter.com/rqZUMktqcQ — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@TheSambitsamaI) January 27, 2020

Yes Im aware that #PriyankaChopra is wearing a low cut dress & honestly think she’s rockin that look at the #GRAMMYs. I’ve seen other celebrities wear more revealing than that so other brown people that apparently don’t approve of it gotta chill! — Vaidehi (@vaidehi_24) January 27, 2020

Haters gonna hate, but PC's Grammy look we must appreciate!