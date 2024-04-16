In association with Kingfisher

For far too long, certain industries have functioned like exclusive clubs, their narratives and products catering primarily to a male audience. Even communication and marketing strategies often have been skewed towards men. But the tide is turning, and many brands are recognizing the power of women – not just as consumers, but as a driving force for positive change.

Kingfisher, a brand synonymous with celebration and good times, is at the forefront of this movement with its latest initiative, “Queenfisher.” This campaign goes beyond catchy slogans and stunning visuals; it embodies the very spirit of sisterhood.

Gone are the days of unrealistic portrayals of beauty. Galendar is central to the “Queenfisher” campaign, a refreshing take on the iconic Kingfisher Calendar. The Galendar celebrates real women from all walks of life each with their own unique story. Captured beautifully by photographer Avani Rai, each page isn’t just a picture; it’s a window into their world.

A Queenfisher Galendar Initiative

But the motive doesn’t stop there. Every page of the Galendar features a QR code. Scan it, and you’ll be transported to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of these remarkable women, witnessing moments of unadulterated sisterhood and camaraderie.

Queenfisher has also created a dedicated microsite where you can delve deeper into the world of these queens. Here, you can not only experience their stories but also create your own personalized Galendar – a celebration of the special women in your life. Share it with your friends and family, and together, be a part of this inspiring movement. This campaign from the house of Kingfisher is a welcome change. It celebrates the strength and support that women find in each other, reminding us that together, we can achieve anything.

So, let’s raise a toast to the queens of good time because sisterhood is truly powerful.