Rani Rampal is a wonderful athlete, there is no doubt about it. But, there is so much to her that is admirable: her grit, determination, and opinions.

In one such that is being applauded, she talks about how parents should raise their daughters. In a tweet, she writes:

Apni beti ko itna kaabil banaein ki aapko yeh chinta na karni pade ki uske saath shaadi kaun karega. Uski shaadi ke din ke liye paise bachane ke bajaay, uski siiksha par kharch karein aur sabse mahatvapoorn baat, usse shaadi ke liye taiyaar karne ke bajaay, usse apne liye taiyaar karein.

अपनी बेटी को इतना काबिल बनाएं कि आपको यह चिंता न करनी पड़े कि उसके साथशादी कौन करेगा। उसकी शादी के दिन के लिए पैसे बचाने के बजाय, उसकी शिक्षा पर खर्च करें और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात, उसे शादी के लिए तैयार करने के बजाय, उसे अपने लिए तैयार करें। उसे आत्म-प्रेम, आत्मविश्वास सिखाएं💪 pic.twitter.com/5OZO7Easoq — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 27, 2021

She says that instead of fussing over marriage, parents should focus on making sure that their daughter has the correct exposure and support to explore her dreams.

Her message resonated for people and this is how they reacted to it.

