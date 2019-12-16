On Sunday, Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus where students from the university were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Reports state that the police fired tear gas cannons in confined spaces including the library and lathi-charged students. At least 200 people were said to be injured during the protests.



Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar: There has been a strong rumour that two students died, we deny this totally, none of our students died. About 200 people were injured of which many were our students pic.twitter.com/3uGAAVJuri — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

More than 100 injured after police in Delhi storm universities, fire tear gas and baton-charge #JamiaProtest against India's citizenship law https://t.co/ZPhz8GI7ob pic.twitter.com/sXWdC1NEVB — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 16, 2019

As many as 50 students were detained from the university. After visiting the students held at the Kalkaji Police Station, Activist Harsh Mander and advocate Choudhary Ali Zia Kabir issued a statement talking about the atrocities that took place on campus. Their statement added that female students were sexually assaulted by the police when the lights were deliberately turned off on campus so the CCTV wouldn't capture the violence.

Wherever lights were switched off sexual abuse was shocking. Lights were switched off to prevent any recording in the CCTV cameras, but we are confident that some cameras would still have recorded sexual abuse. As to violence, the footage might run into several hours recording continuous assault.

- Harsh Mander and Choudhary Ali Zia Kabir

Read the complete statement here:

Statement by @harsh_mander and Kabir Ali Zia Choudhari, lawyer who is representing some of the detained students. pic.twitter.com/L3ggFtBGzn — Angshukanta (@angshukanta) December 15, 2019

AP Siddiqui, the Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia stated that he can't confirm or deny the claims of sexual assault being made. An FIR will also be filed against the police by the university for entering the campus without permission.

AP Siddiqui, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia, on reports that Police entered the mosque at the campus and also sexually assaulted girl students: Lot of rumours are being floated on social media. We can't confirm or deny all of them. https://t.co/sGBh7xNoVw — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

We will file an FIR against the entry of Police in our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high level inquiry.

- Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar