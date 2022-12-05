While progression towards modernity is essential for a country to improve its standard of living, our people would still like to adhere to their stone age ideologies. As women continue to be curbed, judged and slammed for choosing liberty, freedom, and independence, we have another ridiculous tweet on the men-women binary that reeks of misogyny. Apparently, a retired Colonel has problems with ‘modern girls’ for committing SACRILEGE by not giving good food & sex to their husbands.

Men get married for good food and good sex. Modern girls are reluctant to give both. Hence increased dependence on good looking maids. At a price ofcourse. — COL HARINDER PAL SINGH CHHINA (R) (@colhpsingh) November 23, 2022

So men get married for these very reasons, but women? Oof! I forgot that does not even matter. You see, women are unpaid labour in a patriarchal household that operates on the mentality mirrored in the tweet above.

Men marry for good sex cos who’d take them as bachelors when they are such doofuses with shallow male egos. And good food cos obviously their privileged and entitled self opines kitchen is a woman’s job. And lastly, we all know how desis, collectively, have a problematic trajectory with house helps. They pay them in meagres and think as if they own them.

Unsurprisingly, and rightly so, Twitter is outraged by this questionable tweet. Here’s what people are saying.

This sounds sick and full of toxic masculinity https://t.co/Ltfa3fQnXt — Ashok Row Kavi🇮🇳 (@Amma29) December 5, 2022

WORD: Women are not baby-making machines. Some of us don’t even wish to birth kids. It’s all a matter of personal choice and not whatever these ‘men’ construe it to be. It’s our body, our choice. Who are you?

Women does not exist only for sex and giving birth. We are not any reproduction machine. And ‘good looking maids’ proves your pervert mindset #women https://t.co/G503wJ7HZv — Ridzsups (@ridzsups) December 5, 2022

Apparently, yes!

Here I was thinking that marriage is about Sharing a life together but it's all about unpaid labour for men https://t.co/0vTNdXfcNJ — Vichitra Naari (@VichitraNaari) December 5, 2022

There goes the hallowed institution of marriage in India, down the drain. Why do people have to give their two penny opinion on everything under the sky without understanding without giving it a thought. https://t.co/sGbEjx0RNn — Ajay S (@Harry3275) December 5, 2022

How terribly sick this sounds … the tone , the entitlement …. https://t.co/78K8YGRLGA — iamOnir (@IamOnir) December 5, 2022

Sirrrr feeling very sorry for ur daughter who is growing up in such a toxic environment https://t.co/VEAzeRJ44N — Albert Arul Prakash (@AAPEyes) December 4, 2022

What a fall. Disgraceful tweet. — Kathakaar MK 🇮🇳 (@ipoliticalkeeda) November 25, 2022

I'm sorry for all the women in this man's life. https://t.co/mD9TICN48S — Pavesh (@Pavesh_JC) December 5, 2022

Rotten mindset… but he is army veteran and an elderly…ppl say we should respect them 😞 https://t.co/42A2bPZY7v — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) December 5, 2022

Time to leave twitter again for bachi kuchi mental sanity https://t.co/77tPdlcn5e — Still not Sinful enough Sallu🔗 (@SecularSiddha) December 4, 2022

The sanctity of your profession doesn’t compensate for a rotten mindset. This is problematic on all levels. PERIOD.

