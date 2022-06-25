In a landmark, unfortunate decision, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to the states to decide whether they want to ban abortions or not.

A lot of states did that within hours, and many more are going to do it soon. It is said that half of the US will see a ban on abortions. The times are grim.

“This is not just about the right to choice. This is about rule of law and democracy — and who is a full person in the eyes of the law,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following the SCOTUS ruling on abortion https://t.co/5U9udBdfE2 pic.twitter.com/BQXKbliHqX — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 24, 2022

It's incomprehensible that in the year 2022, a court, any court, will take away a person's right to do what they want, with their bodies. Though the problems are more nuanced than that. As pointed out by many, abortions will still take place, except they will happen in places where they're legal.

This means that pregnant people or those supporting them, will have to spend much more than before and risk their health to get access to medical care that could have been available at a hospital next door.

This also means that the pregnant people who are further marginalised because of societal, financial, or physical conditions, will see things getting worse for them.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Disabled pregnant people, those with limited money, the survivors of rape - one shudders to even think what they'll have to go through, due to the ruling.

This is a time of shame for the US, a country that has been known for its democratic ideas. How are a group of people, mostly men, deciding what millions of people should do?

Here are a few reactions as people try to process this news.

250+ mass shootings in the US alone, and a woman’s body is more regulated than a gun. get fucking real. — logan 🫶🏽 (@logannschieberr) June 24, 2022

Abortion is healthcare. Healthcare is a human right. Pass it on. — Gil Villegas for Congress (@GilforCongress) June 21, 2022

Abortion, which is lifesaving in cases of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, etc, will now be illegal in many states & even criminal in some & women will die as a result of this decision. So don't tell me you're pro-life. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 24, 2022

whether it's abortion or divorce, you don't have to agree with it, but don't take away that choice from people who need or want it. that's not up to us to decide unless we're the ones going through it ourselves, so stop speaking over women's bodies and people's relationships. — ⁺˳✧༚ patch ⁺˳✧༚ (@patchgjnr) June 19, 2022

BFF had 5 kids/5 years. She wanted a tubal ligation after 5th. Her request had to be signed by hubby & approved by hospital board. Denied bc she wasn’t 30. Within a week hubby had a vasectomy she didn’t have to approve. When women talk about choice it’s about more than abortions. — TucsonGal☮️🐝🦋🌊🐰🌈🇺🇦 (@Tucsonbelle) June 19, 2022

BANNING ABORTIONS IS ONLY GOING TO FORCE PEOPLE TO SEEK UNSAFE METHODS INSTEAD OF SAFE ONES. THIS IS CRIMINAL. — aimstwo (@aimseytwo) June 24, 2022

One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime. Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the US - but this will embolden anti-abortion & anti-women forces in other countries too. Solidarity doesn’t feel enough right now - but it is necessary. https://t.co/T1656BPQuL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 24, 2022

What ends today in more than 20 states is LEGAL abortion, women's and people with uteri's rights to bodily autonomy, and the fragile notion that everyone is free. Clearly, few of us are. I do not know where we go from here but this is not the end of a fight. It's the beginning. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 24, 2022

Everyone, with or without a uterus should be enraged and terrified by what is going on! Abortion is the tip of the iceberg with Roe! This is your RIGHT TO PRIVACY!!! Every decision about your life and how you live, love, and die is up for grabs! — Rowan-WildRose (@Rowan_WildRose) June 25, 2022

abortions?? banned before AR-15s?? what the actual fuck??? — shit you should care about (@SYSCAbout) June 25, 2022

forced to give birth even if it’ll kill you. and they talking about they’re protecting “life” — amanda (@amandabb__) June 24, 2022

Can’t mandate masks but you can mandate pregnancy. What a country. — Emily Krebs (@EmilyKrebs6) June 24, 2022

Welcome to THE HANDMAID’S TALE. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 25, 2022

A child belongs to the mother before it belongs to anyone else, even its father. And if they deem it necessary to end their pregnancy, no law or constitution should be able to tell them that they can't. What a catastrophe this is.