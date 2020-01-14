Indian tennis star and a legend in every sense of the word, Sania Mirza made a comeback to women's doubles with a deserving victory - and fans couldn't be more elated.
Sania and her partner Nadia Kichenok advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hobart International with their 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 win against opponents Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato.
Sania had last played a tennis match at the China Open in October 2017, after which she took a break from the sport due to her pregnancy and other commitments.
As she registered a victory on her return, Sania shared an adorable picture of herself and her son, saying - 'My baby boy, we did it'.
Today was one of the most special days of my https://t.co/OmE4Vq7KlQ have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places 🙃YES my baby boy,we did it💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xxPQ4E2IFE— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 14, 2020
Twitter too, was as happy as ever to see their favourite back after so long.
She wins her comeback match. Always a super thing to do so. Well done @MirzaSania as you keep saying the fact that you have made a comeback is itself a massive statement.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 14, 2020
Comeback win for @MirzaSania on her comeback!!! 😀— Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) January 14, 2020
2-6 7-6 10-3 !!
Well done 👏👏
Nice start for Indian tennis in the Olympic year.
From winning her first WTA title as an 18 year old in 2005 to coming back to the circuit after a considerable break, after becoming a mom & still showing the hunger & drive today, @MirzaSania truly isn’t just a super mom but also a national treasure. The sky is the limit.— Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) January 14, 2020
So happy to see Sania Mirza make a winning return to tennis! https://t.co/lAd86ythpp— Nikhila (@kokudum) January 14, 2020
♥️🙌🏼😀 so happy for you @MirzaSania ... Just being able to come back was a victory. Anything more will be just more feathers in your overloaded cap - the leader in doubles titles amongst active @WTA players (41). https://t.co/0sMuXOb6GB— Aditya Sharma (@adi2088) January 14, 2020
The queen is back 😊😊😊— Manchester United is ❤️ (@pratikthakur3) January 14, 2020
It's been quite a journey that will inspire so many around you @MirzaSania comebacks are always more tougher and challenging 💖 https://t.co/GP2IwjdI2y— Harini Rana (@HariniRana) January 14, 2020
And she continues to make us proud 🇮🇳 comeback be like. More power to you champ @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/2p5ehxBykK— Harini Rana (@HariniRana) January 14, 2020
♥️🙌🏼😀 so happy for you @MirzaSania ... Just being able to come back was a victory. Anything more will be just more feathers in your overloaded cap - the leader in doubles titles amongst active @WTA players (41). https://t.co/0sMuXOb6GB— Aditya Sharma (@adi2088) January 14, 2020
Well done @MirzaSania . Great fighting win💪😍👏👏#HobartTennis . You’re on the wave!🏄♀️🌊— Cricket Update (@CricketUpdate1_) January 14, 2020