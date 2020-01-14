Indian tennis star and a legend in every sense of the word, Sania Mirza made a comeback to women's doubles with a deserving victory - and fans couldn't be more elated.

Sania and her partner Nadia Kichenok advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hobart International with their 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 win against opponents Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato.

Sania had last played a tennis match at the China Open in October 2017, after which she took a break from the sport due to her pregnancy and other commitments.

As she registered a victory on her return, Sania shared an adorable picture of herself and her son, saying - 'My baby boy, we did it'.

 Twitter too, was as happy as ever to see their favourite back after so long. 

Winner of 6 Grand Slam titles, Sania Mirza has also been selected for 5-member Fed Cup squad. We hope nothing but the best for our icon. More power to you, Sania.