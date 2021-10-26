Employees of an organization need some kind of motivation or incentives to keep going. They give their best performance when they feel a part of the family and bosses play a crucial role in making them feel so.

Sara Blakely, CEO of Spanx, is the best example. Her company was recently valued at $1.2 billion after an investment firm bought stakes in it.

Naturally, she threw a grand party to celebrate the occasion. But that's not all.

She gave each of her 500+ employees $10,000 and two first-class flight tickets to anywhere in the world.

Sara Blakely sold fax machines door-to-door and started Spanx with $5,000 in savings & no experience.



She never raised money & has now sold a majority stake in the brand at a $1.2 billion valuation.



The best part?



The gift she gave her 500+ employees to celebrate.



Amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JvdpbgVWX5 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 23, 2021

Sara posted a video from the party on Instagram where she can be seen making the announcement.

The caption of her Instagram post read:

It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip.

Netizens can't stop praising Sara for her leadership, generosity, and so much more.

This woman should be in the history books. https://t.co/a66yhUBjrQ — The Thugnificent Niggritarian (@ImMeWhoUdoe) October 24, 2021

This is what employee experience should be. Bosses need to understand that the work their employees put in is what puts money in their pocket. Gestures like this is what all companies should aspire to do. https://t.co/M0wkBxw7Ae — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 25, 2021

This is so dope !! https://t.co/Kg1wuCrJS9 — Ashley (@MOORE_notless) October 25, 2021

*buys more Spanx in support of a company run by a leader who cares about employees* https://t.co/ar2EFbEZmb — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) October 24, 2021

Sara Blakely = Leadership



What a great story. https://t.co/eBz2Nqr5GQ — ALan LepofskY 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 ✡️ (@alanlepo) October 24, 2021

The fact that Blakely started the company in 2000 with $5,000 that she apparently made by selling fax machines door-to-door, makes this news all the more heartening.

Do such bosses really exist?