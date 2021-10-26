Employees of an organization need some kind of motivation or incentives to keep going. They give their best performance when they feel a part of the family and bosses play a crucial role in making them feel so.

Sara Blakely, CEO of Spanx, is the best example. Her company was recently valued at $1.2 billion after an investment firm bought stakes in it.

Source: famous entrepreneurs

Naturally, she threw a grand party to celebrate the occasion. But that's not all.

She gave each of her 500+ employees $10,000 and two first-class flight tickets to anywhere in the world.

Sara posted a video from the party on Instagram where she can be seen making the announcement.

The caption of her Instagram post read:

It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip.

Netizens can't stop praising Sara for her leadership, generosity, and so much more.

The fact that Blakely started the company in 2000 with $5,000 that she apparently made by selling fax machines door-to-door, makes this news all the more heartening.

Do such bosses really exist?