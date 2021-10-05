Thanks to patriarchy and general unrealistic expectations, people often end up asking you things that they have no place to know. And more often than not, they do not get the signal that you may be uncomfortable. So we came up with sarcastic answers to the everyday out-of-line question, we hope they help.

1. Shaadi karlo, umar nikli ja rahi hai. 

Shaadi karke kaun si ruk jaegi? 

awkward questions
Source: Tenor

2. Bachche kar lo 30 se pehle.

Why? Does the reproductive system crash after 30? 

answers to weird question
Source: Giphy

3. Are you able to make round chapatis?

I burned popcorn last night.

answers to weird questions
Source: Giphy

4. You live all by yourself?

Yes, my boyfriend isn't ready to move in yet. 

Answers to offensive questions
Source: Giphy

5. You're so skinny, don't you eat?

No, mujhe bhookh se marne ka shauq hai.

savage comebacks
Source: Giphy

6. Itna chota top pehnogi?

Isse bhi chota hai, woh nikalun?

savage responses
Source: Gfycat

7. You should learn to sacrifice.

Yes, I am sacrificing my sanity to talk to you.

savage answers to offensive questions
Source: CN Traveller

8. Tum job karti ho toh khaana kaun banata hai?

Husband. You should come for dinner some time.

Savage comeback
Source: Giphy

9. Iss time pe bahar jaaogi?

Haan thoda jaldi hai na?

savage responses
Source: Tumbex

10. Can you look after a family?

I couldn't even look after a plant, so...

savage responses
Source: Tumbex

There you go.