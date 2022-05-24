Finding a house to rent is an exhausting process, especially if you are single. And god help you, if you are a woman on top of that. Landlords, especially Indian landlords have a weird obsession with renting out houses to married people only.

But that is where this story becomes worse. Bharathy Singaravel, a journalist with The News Minute shared her ordeal while trying to find a house in Chennai.

So I nearly zeroed in on place today. Met land lord, everything. In an independent house. Until some advocate fuck renting on the same floor fought with landlord saying he’s a bachelor, how can you let the next house to a single woman. Bring a family… — Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி| ‏بارتي (@KuthaliPu) May 22, 2022

Yup, this man, an advocate had a problem because he was a bachelor (surprise surprise) and Bhrathy was a single woman. Like bro, if you have a problem, stay hidden in your own house or something. Unfortunately, the landlord actually took his word and...

He’s an AdvOctE, so landlord is scared and men listen to men. So landlord backtracks and says will only rent to a ✨Family✨. This city’s obsession with renting to only families, where single women renters rate the lowest is🤢🤢🤢🤢. And the damn search starts all over again. — Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி| ‏بارتي (@KuthaliPu) May 22, 2022

It’s cool for a bachelor to have rented out a place for himself, but god forbid a woman does the same thing. Near him. The sheer audacity to strong arm the landlord, the landlord’s god-like fear of some advocate fuck. Men are exhausting



Thanks for coming to my rant, Happy Sunday — Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி| ‏بارتي (@KuthaliPu) May 22, 2022

People have been reacting to the series of tweets talking about just how stupid and exhausting house hunting becomes when you are faced with morons.

As if a man's "chastity" is every woman's responsibility. She is desire epitomized and mustn't be anywhere around. Just what so many proud men, unable to see how they lack trust in themselves, think. https://t.co/0vmN8rV7jU — Samidh Sadhu (@SadhuSamidh) May 23, 2022

Why we won’t find an apartment?

1. Non-vegetarians

2. Living in couple

3. cats



The no. of landlords who backtracked on the deals in the last 2 mos of house hunting is appalling.

It makes no sense. Also most of the brokers address my partner when I ask a question. https://t.co/cK2k1Raf6P — Dr. Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) May 23, 2022

Simple question. Why can’t that scared bachelor move elsewhere? He’s a threat to single women staying alone by his own logic. https://t.co/rxa5Rxw2tp — Accidental Writer (She/Her) (@accidentlwriter) May 22, 2022

People make life extra difficult for single women. Why?https://t.co/EnOBOFEwlQ — Disha (@Dishajk) May 22, 2022

They're asking to vet LinkedIn profiles in Mumbai nowadays. https://t.co/4aIvMzjOD7 — eat momos & rage against the machine (@apingNicneven) May 22, 2022

apprehensive about giving the flat to me because i’m a single woman, even though i could prove i could make rent/utilities/maintenance charges.



single women are among the least problematic tenants you could have. Chennai landlords/housing needs to get its shit together. — Akshaya 🏳️‍🌈 (@drlumbarpuncher) May 22, 2022

Men strong-arming others due to their inability to deal with their own problems..... https://t.co/Ej3pVFqx2R — Megha Kaveri (She/Her) (@meghakaveri) May 22, 2022

In a morally alive society the "bachelor-lawyer" would have been asked to leave. https://t.co/X0Rzwlz8br — Arnabਅਰਨਬ ارنبGanguly🇺🇦 (@MisterGangoulee) May 22, 2022

I really don't get this... Absurd and obviously rude too... Why the hell he cannot mind his own business and let anyone live next door? https://t.co/KxnwqxmzfO — Nithya (@NityaPandian) May 22, 2022

Jesus Christ, this is just harassment. Like someone mentioned in one of the above tweets, in a civilised society, the man would have been asked to vacate the apartment.