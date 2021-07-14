If you haven't heard yet (and if you're a bit of a shopaholic), then here's some exciting news for you - Shein has returned!

Source: Twitter/ @shriyaya

The e-commerce platform that was extremely popular for its affordable and fashionable clothing will be re-launching on Amazon during their annual Prime Day sale. Which is scheduled to start on the midnight of July 26 and will continue until July 27.

Source: .Thenewsminute

 Ever since the app was banned last year as a part of a ban on a bunch of Chinese applications and websites (including TikTok), women all over the country have been pining over its loss. 

But once news of its return was heard, the internet was flooded with memes and posts about the happiness women across the country are feeling towards this. Here are some of the funniest reactions we saw on the internet. 

On your mark, get set, shop!