If you haven't heard yet (and if you're a bit of a shopaholic), then here's some exciting news for you - Shein has returned!
The e-commerce platform that was extremely popular for its affordable and fashionable clothing will be re-launching on Amazon during their annual Prime Day sale. Which is scheduled to start on the midnight of July 26 and will continue until July 27.
Ever since the app was banned last year as a part of a ban on a bunch of Chinese applications and websites (including TikTok), women all over the country have been pining over its loss.
But once news of its return was heard, the internet was flooded with memes and posts about the happiness women across the country are feeling towards this. Here are some of the funniest reactions we saw on the internet.
*SHEIN is set to make a come back in India*— SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) July 14, 2021
Instagram influencers: pic.twitter.com/8etJrUpIpo
*Amazon brings Shein back in India* pic.twitter.com/XfOS3zeC7t— Mahek arif 🇮🇳 (@mahehecasm) July 13, 2021
Just a visual representation of girls welcoming shein pic.twitter.com/f1cDSZexSQ— S. (@daalmakhniiii) July 13, 2021
Shein making a comeback— Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) July 13, 2021
Girls on 27th July pic.twitter.com/SFtxvQKnoK
SHEIN coming back to India on 27th July. #shein— _shawarma_ (@desish0rma) July 13, 2021
Girls rn : pic.twitter.com/5GVj57xkX3
SHIEN coming back to India!!!#shein— Riddhi Speaks (@Riddhi_Speaks) July 13, 2021
Other Apps RN: pic.twitter.com/9Htvg6wHd3
SHEIN back to India !!— Ayush Agarwal (@ayushagarwal016) July 13, 2021
Tbh she missed SHEIN more than you boy !!
Girls waiting for #shein rn be like: pic.twitter.com/2ssiIcMsOU— Riya Tyagi (@RiyaTyagi1303) July 13, 2021
Shein coming back after getting banned-#shein pic.twitter.com/pV6fxaV9NG— Nishi (@elitebitchclub) July 13, 2021
Shein Will be back in India via Amazon from 27th July as a part of Amazon...— Mahwish Khan (@mahwishkhan153) July 13, 2021
Meanwhile my girls : pic.twitter.com/oEHFbPP2av
Me being very excited that #shein is coming back✨— Adrija (@Adrija11425151) July 13, 2021
Also me who has no where to go: pic.twitter.com/IgZGWhc38u
When I got to know amazon is launching #shein- pic.twitter.com/PGYc0lozXM— Deepika (@Deepiika7) July 13, 2021
Shein is coming back on 27th July— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) July 13, 2021
Girls rn pic.twitter.com/ExPBAm01pD
Myntra and Urbanic looking at Girls going crazy for Shein's Return: pic.twitter.com/PQkDBvl3DN— jyots (@jyotat0) July 13, 2021
On your mark, get set, shop!