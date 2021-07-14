If you haven't heard yet (and if you're a bit of a shopaholic), then here's some exciting news for you - Shein has returned!

The e-commerce platform that was extremely popular for its affordable and fashionable clothing will be re-launching on Amazon during their annual Prime Day sale. Which is scheduled to start on the midnight of July 26 and will continue until July 27.

Ever since the app was banned last year as a part of a ban on a bunch of Chinese applications and websites (including TikTok), women all over the country have been pining over its loss.

But once news of its return was heard, the internet was flooded with memes and posts about the happiness women across the country are feeling towards this. Here are some of the funniest reactions we saw on the internet.

*SHEIN is set to make a come back in India*



Instagram influencers: pic.twitter.com/8etJrUpIpo — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) July 14, 2021

*Amazon brings Shein back in India* pic.twitter.com/XfOS3zeC7t — Mahek arif 🇮🇳 (@mahehecasm) July 13, 2021

Shein coming back in India.



Rest of the Shopping Apps in India - pic.twitter.com/AeyPT7entj — Nidhi (@Sassy_Naari_) July 13, 2021

Just a visual representation of girls welcoming shein pic.twitter.com/f1cDSZexSQ — S. (@daalmakhniiii) July 13, 2021

Shein making a comeback



Girls on 27th July pic.twitter.com/SFtxvQKnoK — Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) July 13, 2021

SHEIN coming back to India on 27th July. #shein



Girls rn : pic.twitter.com/5GVj57xkX3 — _shawarma_ (@desish0rma) July 13, 2021

SHIEN coming back to India!!!#shein

Other Apps RN: pic.twitter.com/9Htvg6wHd3 — Riddhi Speaks (@Riddhi_Speaks) July 13, 2021

SHEIN back to India !!



Tbh she missed SHEIN more than you boy !! — Ayush Agarwal (@ayushagarwal016) July 13, 2021

Shein Will be back in India via Amazon from 27th July as a part of Amazon...

Meanwhile my girls : pic.twitter.com/oEHFbPP2av — Mahwish Khan (@mahwishkhan153) July 13, 2021

Me being very excited that #shein is coming back✨

Also me who has no where to go: pic.twitter.com/IgZGWhc38u — Adrija (@Adrija11425151) July 13, 2021

When I got to know amazon is launching #shein- pic.twitter.com/PGYc0lozXM — Deepika (@Deepiika7) July 13, 2021

Shein is coming back on 27th July



Girls rn pic.twitter.com/ExPBAm01pD — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) July 13, 2021

Myntra and Urbanic looking at Girls going crazy for Shein's Return: pic.twitter.com/PQkDBvl3DN — jyots (@jyotat0) July 13, 2021

On your mark, get set, shop!