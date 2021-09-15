Is there anything women can't do? Not really.
Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim is proof. A police officer and national level boxer, she recently made it to the top 9 contestants of the reality TV show, MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2.
Recruited in Sikkim Police in 2019, Eksha always had a zeal for modelling. One of the panelists of the MTV show and actor, Malaika Arora, gave Eksha a standing ovation after her introduction.
She said:
These are women we need to salute.
SIKKIMESE DAUGHTER EKSHA HANGMA SUBBA.— SikkimNews (@SikkimNews1) August 25, 2021
At the age of 19, Sikkimese daughter, Eksha Hangma Subba who joined Sikkim Police is now representing State in reality show "MTV Supermodel Of The Year", Season 2 in Mumbai.
She says her profession and her passion are very much different. pic.twitter.com/Nm8TegrnN8
Eksha was just 19 years old when she got selected to the Sikkim Police. She is currently serving as a police officer and loves doing her job.
Before this she was national level boxer. She loves riding bikes.
But she has a dream - a dream to become a supermodel and prove to the world that there's nothing a woman cannot do.
She is indeed an inspiration for so many women wanting to step out of their comfort zones and don different roles.