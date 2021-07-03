The world's billionaires seem to be in a race to fly to space. After Jeff Bezos recently announced that he would be flying to space on 20th July, Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic is planning to travel into space aboard his company's VSS Unity rocketplane on 11th July.

Our first fully crewed rocket powered test flight is planned to take place on July 11th with two pilots and four mission specialists including @RichardBranson onboard.



If we were flying your crew, who’d be floating in zero gravity next to you? Tag your astronauts! #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/3FTCls7A4W — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 2, 2021

Virgin Galactic and Bezos' Blue Origin are the main competitors in offering short rides to space and boosting space tourism.

Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla will be one of the five people alongside Richard Branson to travel to space on board VSS Unity. She will be taking care of the researcher experience on the highly-aniticpated mission.

I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all. https://t.co/sPrYy1styc — Sirisha Bandla (@SirishaBandla) July 2, 2021

With this flight, the aeronautical engineer, will become the second India-born woman to go into space after Kalpana Chawla.

Sirisha was born in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and she grew up in Houston, Texas.

Her parents are US residents. She started working at Virgin Galactic in 2015 and is currently the Vice President of Government Affairs at the company.

A graduate in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University, Sirisha did her MBA from Georgetown University.

Her achievement is making Indians across the world proud.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM NN Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted her pictures and lauded her for making India proud.

We wish her all the best for the mission.