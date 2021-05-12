With time there are several trends that also keep changing. While we do have to adapt to it, all of us are not necessarily okay with it. So, people of Reddit are sharing some of the modern social trends that really piss them off :

1. Public grieving. And berating those who don’t grieve publicly. When Chadwick Boseman passed away, people were hounding his co-stars regarding their responses.

- Wookie301

2. I'm just so glad the "licking things at the store" trend is over. It is over, right? Please tell me that's finally done.

- Anjelikka

3. Making young children into social media stars. It’s fine to share pictures of your kids with friends, but aggressively documenting and marketing your family life for the public at large is... creepy.

- Hermit_Krab

4. How everything needs to be on social media. I have to explicitly say to family members, please don’t put this on social media at family events etc... as an example trying to post that I had gotten engaged on Facebook before I’d even got to tell close family and friends who weren’t actually there. Then getting defensive when you say can you not post that, please.

- Herps15

5. Advertising slowly taking over every single aspect of our lives. I'm not really exaggerating when I say over 90% of the mail and phone calls I get are junk or scams. Went shopping more than once at a larger grocery store? Congrats, you now get suspiciously tailored coupons mailed and emailed to you even though you don't remember ever giving them your addresses, meaning it's probably linked to your credit card and banking info.

- RussianTardigrade



6. You can't just buy something now. Everything is a subscription. First it was just Netflix. Now every TV channel is a separate subscription, every household item wants to send it to you over and over again. Nothing is released physically, so the only way to watch a movie or check out a new album is to pay someone monthly. Services that were offered for free or one-time purchase are rescinded and now offered as subscriptions. It's so obvious that everyone and everything just wants to milk you as long and for as much as possible. And people just buy into it willingly.

- thejazzace

7. This obviously hasn't been as big a deal for the last year or so, but the lack of basic etiquette around invitations or even just making plans. People feel absolutely free to not respond until the last minute while waiting for something better to come along, and they don't think it's rude to cancel last minute or just not show up without letting you know.

- rutfilthygers

8. The celebration of bad attitudes, habits and toxic traits. People would rather be praised for being a villain than to be obscure. People would rather give praise to a villain than to spend a moment not entertained.

- thatswhatshesaidxx

9. Glorifying celebrities and treating them like gods. Like, I understand being a fan of someone, but you don't have to create an entire livelihood around them or try to emulate them. This is also how people get into positions of power when they shouldn't be.

- A_Wild_Striker

10. Treating opinion as fact and fact as opinion.

- Psychological_Bat865

11. Couples recording pranks on each other that are so painfully staged. It’s the same super popular trends that are reproduced. Like do you really need to act so shocked the tenth time your girlfriend pretends to strip in front of the camera but actually has clothes underneath her towel? Are you really THAT shocked? At this point I just block but I just can’t imagine people have that much time.

- overthinkingdreamerx 1

12. This is more work related, but it pisses me off how there is now a work culture of always being reachable by email or text for whatever happens. A lot of places expect you to be pretty much on call even when you're not at the office anymore. I worked at an ad agency where days off sometimes didn't even feel like that, because I would still be getting emails about things and was expected to be checking them.

- -eDgAR-

13. Taking insta pictures and Snapchat stories of EVERYTHING. Sure your online persona will look like the cool kid, but people at a party who just lift up their phone to record every time something happens look hella dumb in my opinion, just live in the moment.

- Intrepid_View_2054

14. How quickly misinformation spreads through social media. It’s seriously a dangerous thing in society and it’s pretty terrifying.

- bvsshevd

What do you think?