Over the years, Victoria's Secret has embarked on making some progressive decisions. The renowned lingerie brand also replaced models with activists for one of its campaigns.

The brand has now collaborated with Sofía Jirau, the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

Sofía Jirau took to Instagram to announce her gig with the company. She captioned the post saying:

One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome! Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks [email protected] seeing me as a #SinLímites model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it's formed! Inside and out there are no limits, Alavett!

Sofía Jirau made history as she is the first person with Down syndrome to model for Victoria’s Secret. She is featured in the brand's latest campaign 'The Love Cloud collection'.



Jirau is featured alongside 17 other women in the campaign. The brand aims to be more inclusive and represent a diverse range of women.

As per reports, Sofía Jirau made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week two years ago, and since then, she has been excelling in her modeling career.

Speaking about her journey and living the dream Sofía Jirau said:

For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams.

She also launched her own clothing and accessories brand, in 2019, Alavett, named for her favorite phrase, “I love it.”

Apart from her business and modelling career, Sofía Jirau has also started her own campaign, “Sin Límites” (No Limits), which aims to raise awareness about Down syndrome and its community.

We need many more progressive campaigns like this!

