Sudha Murthy, the renowned educator, author and philanthropist, is famous for facilitating the education of poor children and her writing, with several books to her credit. She’s highly regarded for her philanthropic efforts, charities and social work.

Being one of the brains behind one of the nation’s leading IT companies, Infosys, she continues to be an influential figure through her work. And reportedly, she has over ₹755 crores net worth.

Her ₹755 crores net worth includes the royalties she earns from her books, short stories and her foundation. Interestingly, she has apparently also invested in stocks, mutual funds and other business ventures.

If the reports are to be believed, she owns a lavish bungalow in Bangalore and In one of her interviews, she said that “money is not that important” to her.

Sudha Murthy is married to NR Narayana Murthy, who is one of the co-founders of Infosys. The duo for married while working at TELCO, Pune. Together, they have two children, a son, Rohan Murty and a daughter, Akshata Murthy.

Rohan Murty, who is a computer scientist and has been involved in academic and research work, also has a Ph.D. in computer science from Harvard University.

Akshata Murthy, on the other hand, has kept a lower public profile compared to her brother and mother. However, she has been involved in various philanthropic activities through the Infosys Foundation. She’s married to the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

