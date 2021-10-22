The Ramola of television, Sudhaa Chandran recently shared a video on Instagram requesting PM Modi to provide a specific card for senior citizens. Sudha, who has an artificial limb, described how it 'hurts' to walk through security 'grills' each time.

Sudhaa Chandran lost her leg in an accident, but with the help of a prosthetic foot, she was able to continue dancing and acting. Despite her requests for a "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector)" for her artificial limb, she claims that the airport officials always urge her to remove it.

This is an appeal to the central government and the state government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actor and dancer professionally, I have danced with an artificial limb and created history, making my country proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible Modi ji?

She continued, "Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens."

Along with her video that seemed to be from an airport, the actor wrote in the caption, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

You can watch the entire video here