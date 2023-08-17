It’s hardly news that women are constantly surrounded with stereotypes that are offensive. At times, these stereotypes are ‘simple words’ that end up harming how our society views women. The issue is that we hardly realize the impact that a derogatory term has – in ways that it’s casually used to describe women in general. In a much-needed and refreshing reform, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud released a handbook today called, Combating Gender Stereotypes.

This handbook is meant for the legal community with a list of incorrect words and their new correct counterparts. While it’s concerning that such words are used and tolerated in courtrooms, or in general, for that matter. But this change is something, or at least a start.

Here’s the list with the old and new terms; where old means ‘incorrect’ and new refers to the ‘correct term’:

1.

Old: Adulteress

New: Woman who has engaged in sexual relations

2.

Old: Affair

New: Relationship outside of marriage

3.

Old: Bastard

New: Non-marital child

4.

Old: Biological sex

New: Sex assigned at birth

5.

Old: Born a girl/boy

New: Assigned female/male

6.

Old: Career woman

New: Woman

7.

Old: Carnal intercourse

New: Sexual intercourse

8.

Old: Chaste woman

New: Woman

9.

Old: Child prostitue

New: Child who has been trafficked

10.

Old: Concubine/keep

New: Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage

11.

Old: Dutiful wife/Faithful wife/Good wife/Obedient wife

New: Wife

12.

Old: Easy virtue

New: Woman

13.

Old: Effeminate

New: Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (example – confident, responsible)

14.

Old: Eve-teasing

New: Street sexual harassment

15.

Old: Faggot

New: Accurately describe the individual’s sexual orientation (example – homosexual, bisexual)

16.

Old: Fallen woman

New: Woman

17.

Old: Feminine hygiene products

New: Menstrual products

18.

Old: Forcible rape

New: Rape

19.

Old: Harlot

New: Woman

20.

Old: Hermaphrodite

New: Intersex

21.

Old: Hooker

New: Sex worker

22.

Old: Hormonal

New: Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (example – compassionate or enthusiastic)

23.

Old: Housewife

New: Homemaker

24.

Old: Indian woman/Western woman

New: Woman

25.

Old: Ladylike

New: Use a gender neural description of the behaviour or characteristic (example – amusing, assertive)

26.

Old: Layabout/Shirker

New: Unemployed

27.

Old: Marriageable age

New: A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry

28.

Old: Mistress

New: Woman with whom a man has had romantic relationships outside of marriage

29.

Old: Prostitute

New: Sex worker

30.

Old: Provider/Breadwinner

New: Employed or earning

31.

Old: Provocative clothing/dress

New: Clothing/dress

32.

Old: Ravished

New: Sexually harassed, assaulted or raped

33.

Old: Seductress

New: Woman

34.

Old: Sex change

New: Sex reassignment or gender transition

35.

Old: Slut

New: Woman

36.

Old: Spinster

New: Unmarried woman

37.

Old: Transsexual

New: Transgender

38.

Old: Transvestite

New: Cross-dresser

39.

Old: Unwed mother

New: Mother

40.

Old: Violated

New: Sexually harassed, assaulted or raped

41.

Old: Whore

New: Woman

42.

Old: Woman of loose morals

New: Woman

It’s important that we realize and notice the harm that some things can have on the society, and stop doing/saying them in the court, and beyond.