Sushmita Sen became Miss Universe in 1994 and has been an icon for many of us ever since. From speaking up against sexual misconduct to refusing to lip-sync sexist lyrics for a song, Sen has time and time again shown us all how to stand up for what is just.
In the interview the former Miss Universe talked about her vulnerabilities, about (just like the rest of us) having moments of weakness.
I was in love with Sridevi's white look and I wanted to buy that. And baba's standard answer for everything was, ' When Durga puja comes, you will get five outfits for five days.' I knew that was too far away and also I wanted to make pocket money, so I started selling orders, you go door to door, ring the bell and then you've got this notepad given by the company... Daddy allowed me this in my summer vacations and I made a reasonable amount of money with it.
- Sushmita Sen for Tweak
And an even more endearing memory that she shared with Twinkle Khanna was of how she entered the Miss Universe pageant.
Ek toh ghar pe kisi ko pataa nahi tha ki main thi kahaan... Kaise explain karien? Phir dusri problem ye thi ki, it's a beauty pageant. My father will kill me. Because, I am a Bengali girl heading to become an IAS officer.That's his dream...Anyway, mumma ko thora bribe kiya, thora samjhaya, ki galti hogai, thora sa jhoot bola tha ki I was at Mona's place and this happened. So my mom said, 'Very good! Go tomorrow, apply.' I said, 'Mumma, we don't have the money, this takes money, to get dresses for it.' She said, ' We'll worry about that later, you go first apply.'
- Sushmita Sen for Tweak
She also mentioned that she almost withdrew from the contest because one of the people at the application venue told her that Aishwarya Rai will be entering.
While interviewing her, Twinkle Khanna also reminded us of how Sushmita Sen has kind of always been ahead of her time. She's talked about cosmetic surgery and romantic relationships with an openness that many refrain from in our film industry.
Tumhe kya lagta hai, humne koi galti nahi ki hain? Dabaa ke ki hain. And I don't carry guilt about them because I never bullshitted about them. I lived them.
- Sushmita Sen for Tweak
But this isn't the only instance of Sen being ahead of the curve. Can we ever forget about how she fought to adopt both her daughters. She practically changed laws to be able to become a mother to them! Something that so many women can look up to her for.
She's stellar!