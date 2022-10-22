So we scroll our Twitter feeds on a daily basis, and the quest to find people making sense is not easy since the platform is also brimming with people expressing problematic opinions. Consider this one as an example: a guy has tweeted how gender equality is a flawed concept because women are ALWAYS given more protection over men.

He then compares women with fishes and men with LIONS (unsurprising) to suggest fishes can’t run and lions can’t swim (which is not true), in an attempt to make sense of his rhetoric.

I’d say no more, read the tweet for yourself.

It's like comparing fish and lion and saying fish isn't allowed to run.



No one ever talks about the fact that lion can't swim as well.



We as a society have stuck to one tangent and assumed that is all that is necessary to evaluate gender equality.



Isn't that wrong? — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) October 21, 2022

To people strongly believing ‘gender equality is a flawed concept,’ I’d like to say that I agree! Our society has, by default, given superiority to men over women, who are ‘supposed’ to be tethered within the four walls of their houses. The burden of running a household automatically falls upon women (mothers, sisters, wives, daughters) who’re supposed to feed laid-back male members of the family as they give zero effs about putting their own plates into the dishwasher.

Additionally, women in the corporate space have to go through daily sexism cos male bosses assume that they will be better at making minutes of the meeting rather than contributing to the discussion. Finally, when women speak up about their rights and safety and call out the apparent sexism they go through on a daily basis, hundreds of men will gather around to exclaim ‘men too’ or protest how biased ‘female privileges’ are. SO YES, THE SYSTEM IS FLAWED COS IT’S A LONG WAY FROM BECOMING A REALITY IN ITS TRUE SENSE.

But you can ignore my rant cos Twitter has already given a fact-check.

Conveniently forgetting how in the author's country, women are forced into marriage at a young age, less likely to get education, have to leave their house by default after marriage and countless other examples on how they are mistreated.



How is this guy even an influencer? https://t.co/xkjCiKAsYw — Siddharth Venu (@sidvenuofficial) October 21, 2022

Women are valued ?????🧐🧐🧐Joke



Women are Treated as slaves…



Women were more likely men maids …



Women are called weak gender….

Women shouldn't even talk loud and that's how they are valued…🤷



Glad that things are better now… https://t.co/p6C10TtG2B — Tara💫 (@messytara) October 22, 2022

Manosphere.

"wOmEn hAvE aLwAyS bEeN VaLUeD mOrE iN a SoCiETy OvEr MeN" 🤡🤡

In which society do u live bestie? 🥰 https://t.co/XYqhrAorOp — Ananya✨ (@baskaroyaarr) October 22, 2022

The industry is abode to most sexist people known to humankind.

Ahh, yes! It’s always shiz like MEN TOO or NOT ALL MEN.

and who are the women and children being protected FROM? 😭😭😭 get lost literally y’all have the same bullshit 2 lines always https://t.co/Ga6uryibA3 — dia 🦋 (@mdmahoe) October 22, 2022

Reading replies and the comments on this tweet can really trigger one's sanity. How ignorant one has to be about society and the gender roles, specially of Men. Women and children need to be protected exactly from men who tweet and support shit like this. https://t.co/8hLxkMnBwf — khushusss (@xi__simping) October 21, 2022

Roe v. Wade.

Lol, but men assigned women that ‘value’, men decide the ‘rules’ which determine whether a women gets to keep her value. Even ‘developed’ nations, it is men who have higher influence in lawmaking – even for issues that affect the futures of solely women. https://t.co/ec2xBNo0IR — Unfiltered™️ (@UF_saltyboy) October 21, 2022

YES PLEASE.

Say it w me folks



All undergraduate courses, regardless of their stream, need a Humanities subject. https://t.co/sEGnXnKwzg — smh (@smh_fakeass) October 21, 2022

A perfect example of how education doesn't necessarily give you comprehension skills nor common sense for that matter! https://t.co/tgb0DPu6Mu — Divya (@sillypaneer) October 21, 2022

See, this is my greatest gripe with engineers. They have the most uninformed opinions on matters that they have little information about. Making blanket statements with no argument to back your conclusions is a foolish move. https://t.co/zc72Z2gylT — Pyjax (@Pyjakisback) October 21, 2022

No one, I say, no woman I’ve met in my life has said that she has not ever encountered jerks on the road!

protected from WHOM…?????? exactly ur welcome https://t.co/KrArsEyBlu — bidi (@ZAYNSAFTAAB) October 21, 2022

Feminism is so largely misunderstood that it’s appalling.

The very fact that one incident is enough to bring down the entire feminist movement but millions of cases of crimes against women are not enough to bring down the misogyny says more about patriarchy than it does about feminism. https://t.co/k2FRbM52X5 — Bhavya Gupta (@uwu_moment) October 21, 2022

We women literally MAKE humans inside of our bodies. Look around next time you’re in public. You see all those people? They all came from a woman. Every one. We make all of the people. Honestly, you sorry sacks should have to bend the knee every time we walk past you. https://t.co/4Yf63rVqAr — Black Black Widow 🖤 (@IAmDestiniRenee) October 21, 2022

its crazy how u can tweet anything, even the shittiest opinions https://t.co/lgepY2kObe — ali (@ali_jp3g) October 21, 2022

another man acting 'woke' to spread his bs opinion he doesn't step out of his privilege circle but wants to evaluate everything from within https://t.co/sbwqXyRQxV — garima (@idekathisspoint) October 22, 2022

Yes. That’s why female foeticide and infanticide exist.



0 critical thinking skills. Just because some jobless mens rights YouTuber/activist sitting in American said some shit doesn’t mean it applies to every cultural context. Use your own brain. https://t.co/LFO68Vclfm — seethaphal (@seethaphal_4) October 22, 2022

"Women have always been valued more" says a man https://t.co/3obnNqwNBg — Anki🇮🇳 (@dhoopkemakan) October 21, 2022

A society which actively seeks to protect men by giving them better jobs, access to healthcare and makes sure that women continue to remain dependent on them and structurally makes them weak ? Men truly need to stop getting oppressed by the systems they created themselves. https://t.co/BDHlkTcG7T — ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) October 21, 2022

a typical misogynist techbro eh, its a shame honestly https://t.co/jD7NYXZ7Pn — Sudipto Ghosh VU3ZNI (@ScientificGhosh) October 21, 2022

average twitter man disregarding years of reeling patriarchal wounds and calls it ‘a different perception’ https://t.co/dmcNdkyVmR — Ridhi (@ridhiculous_) October 21, 2022

I don’t know whether it’s sad or hilarious to witness deluded beings.