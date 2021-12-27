There’s no doubt that women across the globe are making headlines and shattering the gender-ceiling with their sky-high ambitions. Just like every other year, Forbes came up with its list of 100 powerful women across the world.

Source: Forbes

Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it to the list for the third time in a row. Although she was placed at #41 last year, she has been ranked up at #37 this year. She is six spots ahead of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Nonetheless, she was at a higher #34 rank in 2019.

Source: Wikipedia

Putting another feather in the nation's cap, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been ranked at #52 in the list. The current CEO of HCL Corporation and Chairperson of HCL Technology, became the richest Indian woman in 2019. With a $4.9 billion net worth, she was ranked at #54 position back in 2019.

Source: Forbes

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, has been ranked up at #72 position. The 68-year-old billionaire received the Padma Shri in 1989, Padma Bhushan in 2005 and the Othmer Gold Medal in 2014.

Source: Wikipedia

Ranked at #88 position, Nykaa's CEO Falguni Nayar also made it to the list. The 55-year-old self-made billionaire is currently amongst the top 20 richest people in the country.

Source: Leader Biography

Mackenzie Scott, Amazon's Founder Jeff Bezos’ former wife, bagged the topmost spot in this year’s list. US Vice-President Kamla Harris is ranked at #2 and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank Head, is at the #3 position in the list.

Source: NY Times

Apart from this, other known personalities like Melinda French Gates (#5), Oprah Winfrey (#23), Jacinda Ardern (#34), Rihanna (#68), Queen Elizabeth II (#70), Reese Witherspoon (#74), Beyoncé Knowles (#76), Taylor Swift (#78) and Serena Williams (#85) are also a part of the list.

You can check the entire list here.