There’s no doubt that women across the globe are making headlines and shattering the gender-ceiling with their sky-high ambitions. Just like every other year, Forbes came up with its list of 100 powerful women across the world.

Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it to the list for the third time in a row. Although she was placed at #41 last year, she has been ranked up at #37 this year. She is six spots ahead of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. Nonetheless, she was at a higher #34 rank in 2019.

Putting another feather in the nation's cap, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been ranked at #52 in the list. The current CEO of HCL Corporation and Chairperson of HCL Technology, became the richest Indian woman in 2019. With a $4.9 billion net worth , she was ranked at #54 position back in 2019.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, has been ranked up at #72 position. The 68-year-old billionaire received the Padma Shri in 1989, Padma Bhushan in 2005 and the Othmer Gold Medal in 2014.

Ranked at #88 position, Nykaa's CEO Falguni Nayar also made it to the list. The 55-year-old self-made billionaire is currently amongst the top 20 richest people in the country.

Mackenzie Scott, Amazon's Founder Jeff Bezos’ former wife, bagged the topmost spot in this year’s list. US Vice-President Kamla Harris is ranked at #2 and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank Head, is at the #3 position in the list.

Apart from this, other known personalities like Melinda French Gates (#5), Oprah Winfrey (#23), Jacinda Ardern (#34), Rihanna (#68), Queen Elizabeth II (#70), Reese Witherspoon (#74), Beyoncé Knowles (#76), Taylor Swift (#78) and Serena Williams (#85) are also a part of the list.

You can check the entire list here.