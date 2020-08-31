2020 is pretty much the worst year one can think of. However, Twitter has emerged with a viral video that shows that even in the darkest of days, hope and the will to have fun in life shouldn't be lost.

Now, this video on Twitter shows two elderly women who are dancing on the street without any worries to Asha Bhosle's hit song Piya tu. They can be seen dancing with full enthusiasm without giving a second thought whether anyone is watching them or not.

This is so cute☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDslL51Ob0 — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) August 29, 2020

Twitter is totally cheering these two old women and praising their 'young at heart' zeal.

I am sure in her age she could have given a tough time to Helen, with due respect. — AYDIAV (@AYDIAVV) August 30, 2020

Oh to dance with such abandon 💃🏻 🔥 — thebohemianstoryteller (@amsieofficial) August 30, 2020

So cute. This is how one should enjoy life — Pankaj Kumar Saraogi (@PankajK69250388) August 30, 2020

Wow

Dil khush hogaya 👌 — Gujjar (@Rowwwdyyy) August 29, 2020

Now that's fun and amazing dance too — Jitender Singh (@JitenderforAAP) August 30, 2020

This video totally proves that there's a lot of happiness around us, if we try to look around.