Saying we live in an equal society & things are changing for women is a dream people live in who are blinded by patriarchy.

There's a lot to discuss, how it's not a woman’s responsibility to take care of everything. From emotional labour to physical labour, women are expected to take it all and keep everyone happy.

This thread about 'what is something people think is a woman’s responsibility, but isn’t' is just a perfect example of how much more we need to change.

1. "People think it’s the only woman that should practice being sexually responsible and not men for some reason. They have a million excuses, mainly the “spread their seed bullshit” ``Nah you're just irresponsible with your seed lol."



2. "Definitely all the intellectual and emotional labour that goes into running a household. Planning all the parties, making all the arrangements with family, organising all the cleaning and shopping, etc. Like, I already have a full-time job. I don't have the time to also be my husband's PA."



3. "Finishing a man off once the sex starts. Nope. I am allowed to stop any time I want, for any reason I want, or for no reason at all. “Blue balls” is not an excuse for sexual coercion/manipulation, particularly since masturbation is always an option."



4. "Making men feel good about themselves. Fuck that shit. They can stroke their own ego and dick."

5. "Women with daddy issues getting shit on for having daddy issues while those dads barely get a peep of backlash. Single moms with deadbeat dads getting shit on from society for having a child with a deadbeat while the deadbeat carries on his merry life."



6. "Looking after their spouses, how they behave and look. I've often heard comments, both from men and women, towards women such as "how come you let your husband go out in that messy outfit?" implying it's her responsibility to dress him up and that she's not a good wife if she doesn't do that. Men are never responsible for their behavior. When they mess up, their spouses feel responsible while the men are like boys will be boys."



7. "Striving to be attractive to the male gaze. Pretty isn’t a rent women pay to take up space on the planet."

8. "Taking notes at any work meeting!'

9. "Cleaning, cooking, having children, raising children, looking after their spouse, everything related to the family."



10. "Not sure if this counts but breastfeeding. I did not produce milk after my baby and I felt like everyone shamed me for it! What if I breastfeed, to breastfeed, to begin with? Why am I made to be an evil mother because I chose formula?"



11. "Keeping secrets. Women are expected to "keep up appearances" and pretend everything is fine in their relationship, even when it's not. We're told "don't rock the boat," even when that means protecting an abuser in the family. We are admonished to think of the impact a rape accusation will have on a young man's life. And when a guy decides to get back together with his ex, the woman he's been sleeping with is expected to just disappear quietly to protect the relationship."



12. "Almost everything. Nothing is just a woman’s responsibility. Everything is everyone’s responsibility. Housework? Everyone lives in the house. Everyone should help take care of it. Birth control? It takes TWO people (generally speaking) to make a baby last time I checked. Child care? Again, it takes two. There’s literally nothing a woman does (outside of natural childbirth, which isn’t a responsibility, to begin with) that a man can’t also do."



13. "Planning her life around a man she's never met, and who may not even exist, and who isn't culturally expected to do likewise for her. Changing her life goals to suit his desires. Making everyone else happy."

14. "Carrying the whole mental load in relationships/families. It is so common that there are even jokes about dads not remembering their own kids' birthdays. My dad mixed up my last birthday with my sisters last year and I'm 20 and as a kid, he’d call my mother when he needed my last 4 digits. He didn’t take the time to remember them himself. The wife shouldn't have to remember every detail, every event, doctor's appointment, even what chores need to be done."



15. "Taking on the man's name when getting married. I chose to add my husbands' name and have two last names and now get mail with Mrs. Husband's last name. I find it amusing but some people find it really weird."



16. "Along with the other fertility comments: Giving birth to the sex/gender the dad is hoping for women have literally died because of something that was up to the man’s body."

17. "My dad is hoping a woman will come along and 'fix' my brother. Suddenly make him ambitious, more confident, basically shove a foot up his ass, etc. And I was told my standards were too high. It always pissed me off."



18. "Buying gifts, sending cards/thank you notes. I know it’s a small thing but in every relationship, it’s been presumed I’ll do it because I’m a woman. I hate it and I suck at it."



19. "The real question is what people think isn't a woman's responsibility? The list will be muuuuch shorter."

20. "Dressing "decent" to avoid being sexualized This one drives me crazy!! No, my low-cut shirt does not give you the right to say a sexually explicit comment about my breasts. It's almost 100 degrees out and heavy-chested women like me shouldn't HAVE to cover up and sweat profusely just because you cannot contain your sexual desire for a stranger's breast. Like, you don't even know me like that."



