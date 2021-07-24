Desi parents have a weird obsession with the dialogue "shaadi ke baad kar lena". Only for daughters.

So, here are a few things women should not do before marriage because they are included in the shaadi package.

1. Women should not travel the world before marriage because 'shaadi ke baad jitna ghoomna hai ghum lena'.

2. Women should not wear red hot lipstick before marriage because 'apply it for your husband' later.

3. Women should not wear shorts or sleeveless dresses before marriage because 'husband will take care of safety' later.

4. Women should not buy pretty lingerie before marriage because 'it's only worn to please husbands'.

5. Women should not have sex before marriage because obviously they have to be virgin until then.

6. Women should not stay out late before marriage because log kya kahenge.

7. Women shouldn't colour their hair before marriage because 'yeh sab shauk baad me poore kar lena'.

8. Women shouldn't pursue higher studies before marriage because ladka nahi milega.

9. Women should not get a pet before marriage because they 'won't be able to manage alone'.

10. Women should not kiss guys before marriage because this is not our culture.

11. Women should not get bikini wax before marriage because sex toh karna nahi hai.

12. Women should not use tampons before marriage because it will violate their virginity.

Can we please do away with this bullshit logic of 'shaadi ke baad kar lena'?