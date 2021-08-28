Our leaders have a lot of suggestions as to what can be done to prevent rapes, and very rarely do they have to do with the ones committing the crime. The onus is almost always put on the victim/survivor and they are told what to do not be molested. Or more specifically what NOT to do. Here are some such pieces of advice.

1. Not go to a deserted place, because if you do, you somehow become responsible for the act.

The rape happened in Mysuru but Congress trying to gain political mileage from the incident. It was an inhuman incident. The girl &her friend must have gone to a deserted place there, they should not have gone there: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Mysuru gangrape case pic.twitter.com/GYc3DovcuJ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

2. Not be on a beach without informing parents.

Rape should not happen, period. No matter what the age of the girl/woman is, no matter what she is wearing, no matter where she is, no matter who she is with. To say that parents should "introspect" and that the kids "don't listen" is beyond disgusting and irresponsible.

"When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," Goa CM Pramod Sawant had said in the state Assembly.https://t.co/lEoarHevHk — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 29, 2021

3. Not talk on the phone.

"All this happens due to negligence by mother". No words.

Girls talk with boys and later run away with them. I appeal to parents not to give mobile phones to their daughters. And if they do, their phones should be checked regularly. All this happens due to negligence by mother: UP women's commission member Meena Kumari (9.6) pic.twitter.com/0CDRQLxeIy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2021

4. Not be alive.

The minister here thinks that the second attempt of molestation cannot be made towards a woman, not because the state will do something about her complaint, also not because justice will be delivered, but because she will kill herself before it happens.

#ExpressFrontPage | "If she’s one with self respect, she will die, otherwise our society has the circumstances to ensure it doesn’t happen again...,” Kerala PCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said.https://t.co/5JmrbgJYJB — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 2, 2020

5. Not interact freely with men.

Mamata Banerjee says rapes increasing as men and women interact freely now. WTF!!! — Gaurav Agarwal (@ag_gaurav) October 16, 2012

6. Not stay unmarried for too long.

3) 3. Om Prakash Chautala , Indian National Lok Dal



He said - “We should learn from the past, especially in the Mughal era, people used to marry their girls to save them from Mughal atrocities and currently a similar situation is arising in the state,” — shreekant dhyani (@shreekantdhyani) July 1, 2018

7. Not be un-sanskaari.

BJP's Surendra Singh said, "I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to sword or might)."#JusticeForDalits #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia #Hatharas pic.twitter.com/FOvgpTtFDS — Gauri Pasarkar (@pasarkargauri10) October 4, 2020

8. Not watch cinema or TV.

Sometimes, it feels like there is no hope.