While most of us struggle to exercise, remain fit or even lift our fingers, an 82-year-old granny is literally lifting weights. f

This granny from Chennai took exercising and fitness to another level by lifting weights during the lockdown. Her grandson shared Chirag Chordia, shared multiple videos of his dadi lifting heavy weights like a pro and showed to the world how seniors too can workout safely.

In the videos which are now going viral, the 82-year-old grandma can be seen lifting weights, doing squats, deadlifts, landmine presses and a bunch of other strength-training exercises. According to Chirag, who is a gym trainer, his dadi was very active in her younger days. However, in old age, she suffered an ankle injury and her health started deteriorating.

Chirag did explain that his grandmother is training because she wants to be able to do her daily activities without fear, so that she can feel strong, independent and capable.

The gym trainer through these training videos teaches senior members how they should lift. He also curates personalised training exercises for his granny.

Netizens have been more than amazed by this granny's will and dedication.

This grandma's motivation is just the right energy we need to go through this hectic year.