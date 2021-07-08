Our fathers... Our heroes, who we look up to, who teach us the biggest lessons in life & give us wings to fly.

Why wouldn't we want this special person to hold our hands while we enter a new phase of our lives? Recently we stumbled upon a beautiful video on Instagram, where a daughter was getting all dolled up for her big day. What made it even more special was the fact that her father was doing her makeup.

In the IG video's caption, Juhi Godambe mentions that her parents have been makeup artists for four decades. In fact, Juhi's father, Bharat Godambe has worked with actresses such as Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen and many more. As he begins speaking in the video, he talks about how he's never been nervous while working with his clients, but felt excited while doing his daughter's makeup.

Actually, I've done so many faces, from Sushmita, Aishwarya, Lara, you name it. But I've never been nervous. Today I am not nervous, but there is a certain emotion there. I have to be perfect, because she's a perfectionist.

- Bharat Godambe

Juhi's mother also mentions how so many of their clients have asked them whether they'll one day do their daughter's makeup when she gets married. And she quickly followed by saying that that day has arrived.

So many brides have asked both Bharat and me; you have a daughter, so will you be doing her makeup when she gets married? So, that day has finally come today.

- Dorris Godambe

What's an even cuter moment in the video is when Juhi Godambe mentions how her dad never liked her wearing kajal when she was in school. The IG video is truly touching to watch as both her parents work on making her look her best self on such a special day!

He hated it if I did makeup as a kid. Even if I put kajal in school, he didn't like it. But now, dad's done my makeup.

- Juhi Godambe

You can watch the video here.

It's such an adorable sight to see a father do his daughter's wedding makeup!

All images above have been provided by Juhi Godambe.