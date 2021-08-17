The world is watching the inaction as Afghanistan is being taken over by the Taliban. And so Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai has been addressing world leaders on various platforms, urging them to take a stance. 

However, a BJP State Spokesperson and advocate tried trolling the 24-year-old for 'doing nothing'. 

And got a befitting response from Dr. Carolyn Salter, a former physician and a two-term mayor. 

As Twitter watched him get schooled for his insensitivity, the reactions were quite hilarious. 

Gaurav had a lot to say as he tried to clarify his stand, but nothing stuck. 

Oh Gaurav, what have you done. 