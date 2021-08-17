The world is watching the inaction as Afghanistan is being taken over by the Taliban. And so Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai has been addressing world leaders on various platforms, urging them to take a stance.

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

However, a BJP State Spokesperson and advocate tried trolling the 24-year-old for 'doing nothing'.

Madam, you only worry ?? But do nothing ??? — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 15, 2021

And got a befitting response from Dr. Carolyn Salter, a former physician and a two-term mayor.

She was willing to get killed as a child to stand up for her right to read. She got shot in the face. What did you do, Gaurav? — Dr. Carolyn Salter (@SalterforTexas) August 15, 2021

As Twitter watched him get schooled for his insensitivity, the reactions were quite hilarious.

Gaurav should think before speaking something pic.twitter.com/U254HSlh27 — Suman Sidhu (@stfuallmen) August 16, 2021

She’s just ended him there, tbf https://t.co/9BQvrrjWCp — swami (no, not that one) (@DefMaybe) August 17, 2021

What a reply

@goelgauravbjp just tried to troll a girl@SalterforTexas just showed him the mirror https://t.co/CGIzRLITga — VIVEK SHARMA (@vivek01_sharma) August 17, 2021

Indians performing all kinds of mental gymnastics to somehow demand action and accountability from Malala of all people is one of the weirdest, most disturbing things I've seen in the past week. https://t.co/F0Ol1KR08d — not gaurav (@friedriceuncles) August 16, 2021

Bas Kar abhi. Aur beizzati mat karwa pic.twitter.com/M2hldio4M4 — ʞuoW ǝɥ⊥ ♝ LIBERTY ISN'T PERSONAL (@UnusualMonk) August 17, 2021

Gaurav had a lot to say as he tried to clarify his stand, but nothing stuck.

Mam, with due respect...I simply asked that she should speak for the rights of child, women in Afghanistan too. — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 15, 2021

Mam, I never asked as what US President said for Afghanistan and what actually happened. — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 15, 2021

Oh Gaurav, what have you done.