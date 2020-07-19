You know, how most men do not challenge the way things are in society and keep cribbing about the good old days? See, in all honesty, in the old days, men went unchallenged while they did the vilest, most disgusting things ever.

Now, times might have changed but us, men, definitely haven't. Case in point, this dude:

Dear girls,what is stopping you from doing this to your man? #bringbackindiantradition pic.twitter.com/Z1bMfpQOqZ — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) July 10, 2020

Naturally, this led to some strong reactions, especially from women, who for obvious reasons do not want to do this dumb patriarchal shite.

Backache from all the orgasms he isn't giving me. https://t.co/cnxPpvmE24 — Ananya Chhaochharia (@ananyac05) July 18, 2020

If I'm on my knees for my man, it better be for something else. #smashthepatriarchy #burnthemanusmriti https://t.co/av46zSmO2V — meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் மீனா கந்தசாமி (@meenakandasamy) July 19, 2020

I wear gloves before touching trash https://t.co/gFjVrvOaTA — Ana (@tweetsofamuggle) July 19, 2020

Basic human decency. https://t.co/O1jgrqpwT3 — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) July 18, 2020

Miss the days when men went out to war and just d!ed https://t.co/WymU07TKzv — 𝒜𝓃𝓊 | blm (@redligion) July 17, 2020

can we abolish arranged marriage system bc men like him are getting too brave. https://t.co/b9feMaickV — mon⁷ 🍃 (@peekaiu) July 17, 2020

Ghanta tradition!!! Don't justify any crap and regressive practices under the garb of religion or tradition!!! https://t.co/zfJGPHdqY4 — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి (@sridhar1085) July 19, 2020

My man actually respects me not traditions https://t.co/CdGGEyW0z2 — ‎پربھا (@deepsealioness) July 18, 2020

boys what's stopping y'all from jumping off cliffs? https://t.co/3oJj3zrWMH — mri (@kissytaylors) July 18, 2020

Common sense.

Self respect.

Basic decency. https://t.co/Ky0J5b6Xla — Garima Mahajan (@GarimaM1204) July 19, 2020

Hopefully this was enlightening enough.