Any woman who has moved to another city or simply out of her parental home knows just how difficult it is to find a good apartment to move to. 

Especially when most landlords are hyper-focused on whether their female tenants are married, or know a man who can vouch for them. It's like some secret society patriarchal people have formed, where only a man can approve and verify a woman's right to independence.

 Well, this thread we found on Twitter by Aanchal Agrawal describes just this. The struggles women face if God forbid, they're single and looking for a place for themselves!

Many people chimed in and responded too. 

I once had a BNB host look really uncomfortable while I was paying him for the stay, he was clearly expecting my guy friend to hand him the cash. 