Any woman who has moved to another city or simply out of her parental home knows just how difficult it is to find a good apartment to move to.

Especially when most landlords are hyper-focused on whether their female tenants are married, or know a man who can vouch for them. It's like some secret society patriarchal people have formed, where only a man can approve and verify a woman's right to independence.

Well, this thread we found on Twitter by Aanchal Agrawal describes just this. The struggles women face if God forbid, they're single and looking for a place for themselves!

I started looking for a place in Mumbai and all the trauma of judgemental questions and stares came back, living in the same place for 4 years had made me forget that the society doesn’t like successful women without a man by their side. — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) July 30, 2021

Questions like “how are you able to afford the rent?” Because I work, how else? And before you say “but they are concerned about their money” these people take 6 months rent in advance as deposit for a flat which has nothing more than a light bulb (that too sometimes). — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) July 30, 2021

My friend was taking a 1bhk apartment for herself, her mother and younger sister and they were shamed by the society secretary who asked them “where is your husband?, a family has a husband wife and children” my friend’s father passed away unfortunately, so they’re not a family? — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) July 30, 2021

Many people chimed in and responded too.

People can’t stand independent women who live alone and live by their own rules w/o marriage. It’s 2021 & it’s sick how till date we women have to face all of this — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) July 30, 2021

I don’t understand what people have against singles. Its their choice and once upon a time you were single as well . In case your partner/family does not let u live according to ur whims and fancies. Its ur fault . Pls stop taking out ur family frustration out here — Naam main kya rakha hai (@shikwatonahi) July 31, 2021

The only reason I want to buy a place, I have a family that can tick all the checkboxes for Toxic but I cant rent thanks to all these prerequisites of these old farts and I dont just mean the men. Women of older generation are equally as judgemental. — Chandrika Dwivedi (@DeathNDreams) August 1, 2021

that's why most of our girls afraid to be independent.

this is everywhere aanchal. you'll face this everywhere.

in india probably being happily single after an age is not acceptable but being in wrong relationship is okay. — Bhargav Patel (@itsjimmypatel) July 31, 2021

This year, while house-hunting, decided to be completely unapologetic about being happily single. Brokers & society uncles latch onto your body language like chamgaadars. Got really decent deal by the end of it, no questions asked. https://t.co/MgmrNbFVnH — Antara Lahiri (@AntaraLahiri) July 30, 2021

Yeah this is quite common. And even if the land lord is himself shady, he will ask so many questions and will again go for a police verification. Despite being well educated, their illiteracy or frame of mind shows up during such instances. — Rohit Jain (@AcsRohit) July 30, 2021

💯! And it is not a Mumbai phenomenon, it is a Pan indian issue. Faced the same thing long ago in Hyderabad,I had to involve my dad to finally be able

to rent a house. Patriarchy in Indian society manifests in so many ways😟 — AG (@Anjana13173152) July 30, 2021

Word.

And yeah, last time I was house hunting I was telling my parents that I might just get married so that I get a nice place to stay, and without judgements.

I also had to put out a few white lies and create fictitious extended family in the city for 'respectability' https://t.co/IrgPekxzjf — Natasha (@thebokettogirl) July 30, 2021

I once had a BNB host look really uncomfortable while I was paying him for the stay, he was clearly expecting my guy friend to hand him the cash.