The brown (Desi) dating scene is a minefield. For the women, of course. The
men bios, however, are a different story. Yesterday, a twitter handle 'someone's daughter' posted a thread about how brown boys flirt.
And it clears up all the stereotypes about 'bobs and vagene'. I mean sure those are there too but god damn, we are so much more creative than that.
Nyc pik deer 😍— curl (@curlssup) July 2, 2020
ye dp me tum ho?— nahi yaar (@notevenbitfunny) July 2, 2020
"You're in love with me you just don't know it yet" https://t.co/92Dw4uNCzv— ऋतुजा (@HavaldarShinde) July 3, 2020
"I know you will never pick me because I am two inches shorter than you and bald. That's sexist and racist btw" https://t.co/NDu4MtHMT0— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 3, 2020
If you gotta do the 4 one then do it good? xD pic.twitter.com/q6YJ9Yfi91— Adrak chai Stan ❤️ (@KundraSarthak) July 2, 2020
*gets on your nerves* https://t.co/kc6aTkaqxu— 🥀 kay (@krownnist) July 2, 2020
*texts you first then leaves you on read*— 🌑 (@BigCringeEnergy) July 2, 2020
i only talk to youu— Ranting Indian (@cleverindianboy) July 2, 2020
Tum inti mast ho phir kaise single ho?— anu (@khoyahuabacha) July 2, 2020
"Hey I saw you on tinder so I thought I should message you on Facebook" https://t.co/tECDMisfvp— @fraughtiana stan account (@SANDIPANMITRA6) July 2, 2020
uGh Kabira iS mY fAvorite SonG tOo!!😩😩— danica dsouza (@danicadsouzaa) July 2, 2020
*stares*— Anamika (@AKumariLife) July 2, 2020
"Wow you don't look Indian at all" https://t.co/3gqkK2u7NJ— Urvashi (@kingfisherontap) July 3, 2020
“don’t call me bhai I’m not ur bro :/“ https://t.co/7lmKZCOkwm— armi (@armiizak) July 2, 2020
allah has given you everything except my number— maria (@mariakhnx) July 3, 2020
You’re just like my mother https://t.co/cXDlSNEC4g— nansense (@NandhithaR) July 2, 2020
From insta DMs pic.twitter.com/wfIwJf2JDU— crazyplatelady (@yerrawizardmayb) July 2, 2020
Soyi nahi ab tak?— !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 2, 2020
Aap WhatsApp pe hoo. Aap ke kitne bhai bhen hai??— old school (@Mirzafa59926206) July 2, 2020
‘sou jao’ https://t.co/oFbQkaRxcR— mahrukh & abeera stan acc (@ehhzainab) July 2, 2020
Yk you're different from other girls. https://t.co/QVmnLTQ5oi— शिवानी🌼 (@biryaanikhilado) July 3, 2020
I support gender equality not feminism, both are DiFfeReNt :) https://t.co/6cWCbQR4QL— Su 🌸 (@GoaloKante) July 2, 2020
This was way too fucking real. Oh, you don't think it is? Talk to more women, my dude. Or don't. After reading these tweets, IDK which is worse.