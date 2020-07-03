The brown (Desi) dating scene is a minefield. For the women, of course. The men bios, however, are a different story. Yesterday, a twitter handle 'someone's daughter' posted a thread about how brown boys flirt.

And it clears up all the stereotypes about 'bobs and vagene'. I mean sure those are there too but god damn, we are so much more creative than that.

Nyc pik deer 😍 — curl (@curlssup) July 2, 2020

ye dp me tum ho? — nahi yaar (@notevenbitfunny) July 2, 2020

"You're in love with me you just don't know it yet" https://t.co/92Dw4uNCzv — ऋतुजा (@HavaldarShinde) July 3, 2020

"I know you will never pick me because I am two inches shorter than you and bald. That's sexist and racist btw" https://t.co/NDu4MtHMT0 — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 3, 2020

1.Tumhe mene pehle bhi kahi dekha h.

2. If you don't mind. Ek baat puchu? Itni sweet kese ho?

3. Tumhare jesi ladki toh mene aaj tak nahi dekhi.

4. Good morning. Breakfast kar liya?

5. Hey. Tum kaafi cute lagti ho. — garamlatte☕ (@shit_posting_A) July 2, 2020

If you gotta do the 4 one then do it good? xD pic.twitter.com/q6YJ9Yfi91 — Adrak chai Stan ❤️ (@KundraSarthak) July 2, 2020

*texts you first then leaves you on read* — 🌑 (@BigCringeEnergy) July 2, 2020

i only talk to youu — Ranting Indian (@cleverindianboy) July 2, 2020

Tum inti mast ho phir kaise single ho? — anu (@khoyahuabacha) July 2, 2020

"Hey I saw you on tinder so I thought I should message you on Facebook" https://t.co/tECDMisfvp — @fraughtiana stan account (@SANDIPANMITRA6) July 2, 2020

uGh Kabira iS mY fAvorite SonG tOo!!😩😩 — danica dsouza (@danicadsouzaa) July 2, 2020

"Wow you don't look Indian at all" https://t.co/3gqkK2u7NJ — Urvashi (@kingfisherontap) July 3, 2020

“don’t call me bhai I’m not ur bro :/“ https://t.co/7lmKZCOkwm — armi (@armiizak) July 2, 2020

allah has given you everything except my number — maria (@mariakhnx) July 3, 2020

You’re just like my mother https://t.co/cXDlSNEC4g — nansense (@NandhithaR) July 2, 2020

Soyi nahi ab tak? — !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 2, 2020

Aap WhatsApp pe hoo. Aap ke kitne bhai bhen hai?? — old school (@Mirzafa59926206) July 2, 2020

Christopher Nolan ki ek movie hai 'Inception' kar ke, tumne dekhi hai kya? — Tavarish توارِش товарищ (@tavarish_) July 3, 2020

I support gender equality not feminism, both are DiFfeReNt :) https://t.co/6cWCbQR4QL — Su 🌸 (@GoaloKante) July 2, 2020

“You look familiar, do I know you?”

Bro we’re cousins... https://t.co/qD3cbn4vBv — duja (@dujaaa_) July 2, 2020

This was way too fucking real. Oh, you don't think it is? Talk to more women, my dude. Or don't. After reading these tweets, IDK which is worse.