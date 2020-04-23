Casual sexism and body-shaming have become so ingrained in our culture, that often, we don't even realize that we're indulging in it.

This is exactly what Instagram user Aanya Dhingra highlights in her poem Booblical Studies.

In an IGTV video, Aanya shared the poem where she lists the differences between boobs, breasts, and tits.

She specifies the three are different because of the context in which they are used - sometimes practically, to buy lacy underwear for, but most times, to diminish a woman's identity to her physical features or cast aspersions on her character.

Her poem is a reminder that there is more to a woman than just the size of her breasts.

All images are screenshots from the video.