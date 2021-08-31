We have come across many videos that go viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons, similarly this one caught eyeballs on both, Twitter and TikTok.

This TikTok video features a man who apparently describes himself as "a dominant" and tries to explain that independent and strong women who are beautiful are still single because of... feminism. And all he's receiving online, is hate.

Heartbreaknino617 says that women who call themselves queens will never be one to him, they're the problem and they're delusional.

And these are some of the reactions Twitter users had after hearing the TikToker’s speech.

All of his TikTok's are about women 🤣🤣🤣 who hurt you dawg????

His curtains aren't even on a rod - just nailed up there. Also the batteries in his smoke detector need changed. No woman wants you because you can't even do the basics of being a grown man with a job and his own place.

If you really are an “alpha” provider, why are you so upset that you have to provide?



It’s because your funds are so low and “providing” is negatively impacting your wallet.



It's because your funds are so low and "providing" is negatively impacting your wallet.

Now you are mad & keeping tabs on what is owed, because your "alpha" is being tested & it is fragile.

Men can we retire this “provider” concept and be “supporters” or sumn.



Cuz all I hear is scorekeeping. Doing things because you expect a return.



Support each other, and real partnership isn't about being 50/50. It should be 100/100. You both give according to your strengths.

This guy either will or has already abused a woman.

Two things:



1. This sounds extremely personal, idk who she was but he is hurting you can hear it in his voice sounds like if you yell loud enough he sits on the couch like “aight whatever”



2. He can’t afford a curtain rod, women should be his last concern. pic.twitter.com/v2Qbh8aIiJ — Naeem (@YuFoundNemo) August 26, 2021

Imagine being told you're not a queen by someone living like a peasant.

Some Twitter users despised the bit about purchasing shoes and receiving submissiveness in exchange. It shows signs of an abuser, especially given the tone in which he stated it.

He left out the part where he hits people after saying "If I tell you to do something, do it".

Than he buys you shoes to make up for it. — Bobby (@BobbyB87) August 26, 2021

"If I tell you to do something do it" because you took me out and paid? Because you bought some shoes?



The delusion.

The video was popular on TikTok too and the comments are also quite entertaining

As a response to his 'hate speech', someone did a hilarious running commentary for his video.