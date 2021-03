If I got a dollar for every time the bill after a meal was placed in front of the guy instead of me, I'd be able to pay for multiple dinners. Easily. 

Because that's what happens. When you are with a man, people automatically assume that he holds the power and the authority to make decisions when that may not be the case at all. Here are some women on the internet talking about the time they were completely ignored in the presence of a man.

Ugh!

Creatives by: Nupur Agrawal